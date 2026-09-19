How to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona in USA: 2026/27 La Liga, Live Stream, TV and Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Sevilla vs Barcelona on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO: Sevilla vs Barcelona

WHAT: La Liga

WHEN: 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT • Saturday, September 19, 2026

WHERE: Fubo

STREAM: WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Sevilla enters this clash in strong form, sitting fourth in the La Liga table after securing back-to-back clean sheets for the first time since last season. Fresh off a disciplined 1-0 away win against Deportivo La Coruña, García Plaza’s side is looking to make a statement and prove they can challenge the league’s elite, especially after defeating Barcelona 4-1 at home last season.

Meanwhile, league leaders Barcelona arrive at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán with a perfect record. Hansi Flick’s squad has been unstoppable, winning all six of their league matches and scoring an incredible 28 goals. With a three-point lead over rivals Real Madrid, the defending champions are playing with ruthless efficiency and will be determined to maintain their flawless start to the campaign.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

This match pits two teams on an upward trajectory against each other. Barcelona is continuing the domestic dominance that won them the title last season, setting club records for their best-ever start to a season. Sevilla, however, is enjoying its finest start since the 2021/22 campaign, extending their unbeaten streak to three games and looking like a much-improved defensive unit.

The tactical battle will be fascinating. Sevilla is expected to deploy an aggressive midfield press to disrupt Barcelona’s build-up play and cut off their supply lines. In contrast, Barcelona’s fluid, high-tempo attack excels at exploiting any space left behind. While their offensive power is undeniable, Hansi Flick’s side has shown vulnerability on the counter-attack, conceding in high-scoring wins over Racing Santander and Levante.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Motivation is high on both sides. For Barcelona, the objective is clear: maintain their perfect start and keep their distance from Real Madrid at the top of the table. For Sevilla, this is a chance to secure a signature win against a Spanish heavyweight, re-establish the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán as a fortress, and prove they belong in the title conversation.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, Barcelona has overwhelmingly dominated this fixture. In 204 all-time meetings, the Catalan giants have secured 119 victories compared to Sevilla’s 46, with 39 matches ending in a draw. This long-term trend underscores the challenge facing the home side.

However, recent encounters have been far more competitive and high-scoring. Barcelona has won four of the last five meetings, but Sevilla’s lone victory was a memorable 4-1 thrashing at this very stadium last season. The subsequent match saw Barcelona get revenge with a 5-2 win at Camp Nou, highlighting the fixture’s potential for goals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Data from the last five head-to-head clashes reveals a consistent pattern of offensive fireworks. Both teams have scored in all five of those games, which have produced an incredible average of 5.2 total goals per match. Barcelona forward Raphinha has been particularly lethal, scoring four goals in his last three appearances against Sevilla.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Barcelona arrives with a relatively clean bill of health, while Sevilla will have to navigate a couple of key absences for this crucial showdown.

Sevilla’s depth will be tested, as midfielder Ruben Vargas is unavailable and defender Arouna Sangante remains questionable after missing the trip to Deportivo. Manager García Plaza will need to adjust his setup to compensate, likely relying on the disciplined structure that has earned them two consecutive shutouts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For Barcelona, the injury list is minimal. Long-term absentees Frenkie de Jong and Roony Bardghji remain out, but the core of the squad is fit. A minor concern is the status of first-choice goalkeeper Joan Garcia, who is questionable. If he is unable to play, Dominik Livaković is expected to make his La Liga debut for the club.

Sevilla Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Vlachodimos; Iglesias, Lopez, Salas, Suazo; Agoumé, Fofana; Sierra, Guridi, Correia; Stassin.

This formation provides a solid defensive base with Agoumé and Fofana shielding the backline. Sevilla will look to stay compact and hit on the counter through the creativity of Guridi and the pace of Correia, with academy graduate Miguel Sierra providing a threat from the wing.

Barcelona Projected XI (4-3-3): Livaković; Cancelo, Christensen, García, Martín; Pedri, Rodri, Olmo; Yamal, Adeyemi, Raphinha.

Hansi Flick is expected to field his devastating front three, with Raphinha operating as a false nine. The Brazilian is in career-best form, leading the league’s scoring charts. He’ll be supported by Lamine Yamal and Karim Adeyemi, with a world-class midfield of Pedri, Rodri, and Dani Olmo pulling the strings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Sevilla vs Barcelona channel on Fubo. The service is available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast, as well as web browsers and mobile apps for iOS and Android.

In addition to La Liga, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top soccer competitions from around the world. You can stream leagues and tournaments such as Bundesliga, Serie A, and the UEFA Champions League.

A subscription to the platform costs $[Insert Price]/month, giving you access to every single La Liga game throughout the season. You can also opt for an annual plan to save on the monthly cost.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyond soccer, the service offers a deep library of other sports, movies, and TV shows. Subscribers can enjoy content from networks like [Network 1] and [Network 2], making it a comprehensive entertainment package.

SEE MORE: Find our comprehensive guide on how to watch La Liga on US TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.