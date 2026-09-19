Cristiano Ronaldo makes Portugal history with 24th consecutive season call-up: How his incredible run compares to Lionel Messi and Argentina

Cristiano Ronaldo has added another remarkable chapter to his extraordinary international career after being named in Portugal’s latest squad. At 41, the Al-Nassr forward remains part of the national team under new head coach Jorge Jesus, extending a remarkable run that dates back more than two decades and puts another piece of his international longevity into focus.

Jesus selected Ronaldo for Portugal’s opening 2026-27 UEFA Nations League matches against Wales, Norway and Denmark. The call-up comes after Portugal appointed Jesus following the departure of Roberto Martinez, with the veteran continuing to play a major role despite questions surrounding how much longer his international career can continue.

Ronaldo first broke into the senior national team setup in 2003, shortly after making his international debut. Since then, he has remained a regular presence through an extraordinary succession of generations, managers and tournaments. His latest selection means that Ronaldo has now been called up for Portugal for 24 consecutive seasons, covering every campaign from 2003-04 through 2026-27.

The sequence stretches from his teenage years through his 30s and into his 40s, making the longevity of his international career particularly striking. The 41-year-old superstar has now continued his impressive 24-game season streak by earning a spot in Jesus’ first Portugal team.

How Ronaldo’s run compares with Messi

The comparison with Lionel Messi makes Ronaldo’s longevity milestone even more striking. Ronaldo’s current run stands at 24 consecutive seasons, while Messi’s comparable international span covers roughly 22 seasons from his Argentina debut in 2005 through the 2026 World Cup cycle.

Messi made his senior international debut in August 2005 and went on to become the national team’s record appearance-maker and scorer. However, his international career included periods away from the team, including his brief retirement announcement following the 2016 Copa America final defeat to Chile before he reversed that decision six weeks later.

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Lionel Messi of Argentina.

The 39-year-old has now reached the end of his international career as a regular La Albiceleste player. He announced his retirement following the 2026 World Cup, although he received a farewell call-up for a friendly against Benin scheduled for October.

That distinction is important when comparing the two records. Ronaldo remains an active competitive international player for Portugal, while Messi’s latest selection is intended as a farewell appearance rather than the continuation of a regular international career.

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Lionel Messi holding the World Cup trophy

Two extraordinary careers took different paths

Ronaldo’s advantage in consecutive seasons comes partly from starting earlier. His senior international debut arrived in 2003, two years before Messi made his first appearance for Argentina, giving him an immediate head start in a longevity comparison between the two superstars.

Messi’s career still features an extraordinary level of consistency despite those interruptions. He has accumulated more than 200 Argentina appearances and over 120 goals, while leading Argentina to major international success including the 2022 World Cup and Copa América titles.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal poses for photographs with the Euro 2016 trophy

Ronaldo has also collected major international silverware, most notably Portugal’s Euro 2016 triumph and the 2019 Nations League title. His continued presence at international level into his 24th consecutive season, however, gives him a distinctive longevity record when the metric is specifically consecutive squad selections.