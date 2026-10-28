Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr can still sign players in January, but two major issues could stop its plans

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr could have an important decision to make when the January transfer window opens, as the Saudi Pro League club looks to maintain its ambitions while navigating a challenging financial situation. Although the possibility of strengthening the squad remains open, two major obstacles could determine whether Al-Nassr can turn its transfer plans into reality.

Recent reports have raised questions about the club’s ability to bring in reinforcements during the winter window. However, the latest information suggests that the situation is more complicated than a straightforward restriction on new signings, leaving Ronaldo and his teammates waiting to see what support the club can secure.

According to Saudi outlet Midan Al Yaum, sources have clarified that no new official decision or letter has been issued to prevent Al-Nassr from registering players during the January transfer window. The club can continue negotiating with players and other teams, although completing deals will depend on its ability to meet the associated financial obligations.

The clarification challenges speculation that Al-Nassr has been formally prohibited from strengthening its squad. Instead, the immediate concern centers on whether the club has sufficient resources to complete potential transfers.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr lifts the Saudi Pro League Trophy

A recent loan move involving young goalkeeper Abdulhadi Al-Alwan from Al-Fateh has also been cited as evidence that player acquisitions remain possible. The move demonstrates that the Knights of Najd can still bring in players when the relevant conditions are met, although it does not guarantee that the club can afford more expensive first-team additions.

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Two major obstacles threaten January plans

Midan Al Yaum reveals that the first major obstacle is Al-Nassr’s ongoing financial difficulties, which have reportedly limited its ability to commit to further spending. Even if the club identifies suitable targets and reaches agreements, it must have enough available cash to complete those transactions.

The second issue is a lack of liquidity, meaning the club may struggle to access the funds required to meet immediate payments. These problems are particularly significant ahead of January, when an outstanding instalment for Portuguese midfielder Samu Costa is reportedly due, adding to Al-Nassr’s existing financial commitments.

The club also has a substantial wage bill, with reports indicating that eight players are on high-value contracts. Those commitments could make it more difficult to allocate additional money to new arrivals without fresh funding or changes to its existing financial arrangements.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates with the Saudi Pro League Trophy.

Several outlets have previously reported on concerns surrounding Al-Nassr’s finances and its ability to make further signings. However, the precise scale of the club’s current financial position and the extent of any restrictions should be distinguished from claims of a formal registration ban.

Potential financial support could change the situation

Al-Nassr may still find ways to ease the pressure before the winter window closes. The report adds that possible solutions include assistance from honorary members and Gold Members, alongside outstanding payments owed to the club by the relevant fund.

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Securing additional funds would give the reigning Saudi Pro League champion greater flexibility to pursue its targets and address areas that require improvement. Without that support, however, the club could be forced to prioritize its existing obligations over ambitious recruitment plans.

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For Ronaldo, the uncertainty could have implications for Al-Nassr’s ability to maintain its competitiveness throughout the second half of the season. The Portuguese forward remains one of the club’s central figures, and the availability of reinforcements could influence its prospects in domestic and continental competitions.

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