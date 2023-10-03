Arsenal and Liverpool are keeping tabs on Wolves star Pedro Neto. The 23-year-old winger is off to a strong start at Molineux in the current Premier League campaign. With a goal and four assists in seven Premier League appearances, Neto is keeping top clubs interested.

According to several sources, Arsenal and Liverpool are two of the four clubs keeping a close eye on Neto. Fellow Premier League side Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid see the winger as a suitable talent for their squads. Neto has spent ample time with Wolves. He arrived in the Premier League in the summer of 2019 from Braga. At the time, he had a quiet season with Lazio in Serie A.

Liverpool and Arsenal are both off to strong starts in the current Premier League campaign. Neto is a rare mix of someone who can both provide in the present and the future. Furthermore, Liverpool sees Neto as a player for the future. Mohamed Salah is 31, which means Neto could replace the Egyptian. Salah is a name that has links with the Saudi Pro League.

In Arsenal’s case, Mikel Arteta is a massive fan of competition. Neto can provide coverage and competition for the winger options at the Emirates.

Arsenal and Liverpool battle others for Pedro Neto

Atletico Madrid and Aston Villa are the two other teams in the market for Neto. These two clubs offer something Arsenal and Liverpool cannot, and that is consistent first-team minutes. Neto has proven that he has the ability at Wolves. After coming back from an ankle injury, Neto is showing the same form as his 2020/21 season in the Premier League. In that campaign, Neto had 11 goal contributions.

As the January transfer window is the next time Neto can move, there is no fee floating around in these teams’ interest. His move four years ago cost Wolves $20 million.

PHOTO: IMAGO / NurPhoto.