Soccer fans attending the 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia will be prohibited from purchasing alcohol within stadiums. This decision, while not explicitly announced by FIFA, has been confirmed by senior sources within the organization who spoke to the Guardian.

The ban marks a significant departure from recent World Cup tournaments and underscores the challenges of navigating cultural norms in host countries.

Unlike Qatar, which hosted the 2022 World Cup, Saudi Arabia maintains a strict prohibition on alcohol sales, even within luxury hotels. This ban, enacted by King Ibn Saud in 1952, remains firmly in place. While one shop in Riyadh currently sells alcohol, it’s exclusively to non-Muslim diplomats under tightly controlled quotas and regulations. This limited exception is geared towards curbing illegal alcohol sales amongst diplomats rather than representing a broader shift in national policy.

FIFA acknowledges lessons learned from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Initial agreements to allow beer sales in stadiums were overturned at the last minute by the Qatari government, resulting in the removal of tens of thousands of kegs of Budweiser and substantial compensation payments (£40m) to FIFA’s sponsor, AB InBev. This experience undoubtedly influenced the decision for the 2034 tournament.

Conservative culture and FIFA’s stance

Saudi Arabia’s conservative culture significantly differs from that of Qatar, where alcohol sales are permitted in specific establishments. Sources close to FIFA emphasized that there are no plans to lobby the Saudi government to alter its alcohol laws. This approach suggests a prioritization of the existing regulatory framework over potential pressure to accommodate fans’ drinking habits.

The close financial relationship between FIFA and the Saudi Arabian government is notable. Aramco, the state-owned oil company, is providing FIFA with a substantial sponsorship of £320m as part of a four-year deal.

Further cementing this relationship is the Public Investment Fund’s investment in the streaming company Dazn, which acquired global TV rights for the Club World Cup for £800m. These substantial financial contributions solidify Saudi Arabia’s position as a key partner for FIFA.