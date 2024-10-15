Several Manchester City players lent teammate Benjamin Mendy money while he was facing rape and sexual assault charges. The now-former City star was previously arrested and charged with multiple counts of the offenses in 2021.

The original charges stemmed from accusations from three different women. However, testimonies from several additional alleged victims led to even more charges. In the end, Mendy faced charges of eight rapes, one attempted rape and one sexual assault. Due to the circumstances, the court denied Mendy bail at the time.

Mendy was, however, eventually acquitted in the cases and was set free. Following the legal result, the full-back signed with French side Lorient as a free agent in the summer of 2023. The club currently features in Ligue 2, the second-tiered division in the country.

Mendy is suing Man City for $15 million in unpaid wages

Nevertheless, Mendy’s time in court is not over yet. The defender is suing his former club for unpaid wages. As a result of the previous issue, City allegedly stopped paying Mendy his salary immediately after his arrest. These wages totaled around $650,000 each month.

Along with his base wages, Mendy also had certain stipulations in his contract for additional bonuses. This included a $1.1 million reward for appearing in at least 60% of City’s games. Mendy was going to receive a $1.3 million bonus for Champions League qualification and another $1.5 million in image rights. In total, Mendy is demanding $15 million in unpaid wages from the club.

The defender claims that without this money, he essentially went broke due to legal fees, bills, and child support. As a result, his agent and multiple City players chipped in to help out their struggling teammate.

Mendy specifically named Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, and Riyad Mahrez as players who lent him money at the time. Silva is currently the only one of the trio to still be playing for City. Sterling eventually moved on to Chelsea and now Arsenal. Mahrez, on the other hand, landed a massive contract to play for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli.

City execs allegedly left Mendy on read after trial

In a recent appearance in court, Mendy alleges former City executive Omar Berrada told him that he would receive his City salary if he cleared the charges. The defender then claimed that his messages to Berrada and club CEO Khaldoon al-Mubarak earned no replies after his acquittal. Berrada recently departed the reigning English champions for rivals Manchester United.

“I would have thought that Manchester City, of all clubs, would appreciate the lack of control and anger that a person or entity has with being charged with false allegations given the Premier League allegations that they are facing,” read Mendy’s witness statement.

“At no point have Manchester City apologized to me or even acknowledged how their actions almost cost me everything. I believe that it is fair and just for me to be paid the wages that I would have earned but for being falsely arrested for crimes that I did not commit.”

Mendy also faced a British tax problem earlier this year. The issue was, however, resolved after the Frenchman paid a $915,000 bill. The case regarding the unpaid City wages wraps up later this week.

