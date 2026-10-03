Lionel Messi’s iconic No. 10 cannot be retired by Argentina under FIFA rules, but surprising workaround to protect his legacy emerges

Lionel Messi‘s international career is approaching its final chapter, but Argentina faces an unusual problem when it comes to preserving the legacy of his iconic No. 10 shirt. FIFA rules prevent Argentina from permanently retiring the number for major tournaments, yet there is another way the national team could keep Messi’s famous shirt untouched under certain circumstances.

Messi is expected to make his farewell appearance for Argentina against Benin on October 6 at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. After more than two decades with the national team, the 39-year-old leaves behind an extraordinary legacy that includes the 2022 World Cup and two Copa America titles.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has reportedly considered retiring the No. 10 as a permanent tribute to Messi. However, FIFA regulations governing major international tournaments make that impossible when La Albiceleste competes at events such as the World Cup and Copa America.

Tournament squads must use consecutive shirt numbers from 1 to 26, meaning Argentina cannot simply remove No. 10 from its squad numbering. Someone will eventually have to wear the shirt when the national team enters another major tournament.

Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on

Argentina has already experienced this situation before. Ahead of the 2002 World Cup, the AFA attempted to retire No. 10 in honor of Diego Maradona, but FIFA rejected the request, and Argentina ultimately had to assign the number to Ariel Ortega.

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Messi’s No. 10 can still be protected in one situation

There is, however, a significant distinction between competitive tournaments and friendly matches. Argentina has greater flexibility with squad numbering in unofficial friendlies, creating a potential workaround that could allow the No. 10 to remain unused, as FourFourTwo suggests.

That means Lionel Scaloni‘s team could theoretically leave the famous shirt number vacant during friendly windows rather than immediately giving it to another player. The approach would allow the national team to preserve the symbolic connection to Messi whenever FIFA’s tournament regulations are not dictating its squad numbers.

Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez of Argentina.

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The workaround would therefore have limitations. The No. 10 could remain untouched for certain friendlies, but Argentina would still have to assign it to a player when competing at the World Cup, Copa America or another tournament governed by FIFA’s squad-number requirements.

What did Scaloni say about the decision?

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has already indicated that he does not intend to rush into choosing Messi’s successor. The No. 10 has been left without a new owner during the team’s current farewell period. “We are not obliged to assign it for the upcoming matches, so we will give it to no one until after Leo’s farewell match. We just have not yet decided who,” he said.

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That decision gives Argentina additional time to determine who should eventually inherit one of the most famous shirts in international soccer. Nico Paz has emerged as a leading candidate, with ESPN Argentina reporter Federico Bueno previously reporting that Paz could take the number if Scaloni extends his contract.

The 22-year-old rising star is an attacking midfielder who previously came through Real Madrid before joining Como permanently. He has already made 11 appearances for the national team and scored once, although other players such as Thiago Almada, Franco Mastantuono and Alexis Mac Allister have also been mentioned as possible future No. 10s.