Kylian Mbappé raises concern at Real Madrid with minor injury ahead of Champions League clash vs. Man City

Kylian Mbappé has been the lone bright spot for a Real Madrid side still searching for direction under new head coach Xabi Alonso. But with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City looming on the horizon, the French superstar has sparked concern ahead of a crucial UEFA Champions League matchup after suffering a minor injury.

Los Blancos delivered a worrying performance in Sunday’s La Liga loss to Celta Vigo, falling 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabéu against a mid-table opponent. On top of the disappointing display, Madrid also saw Éder Militão go down with an injury, and now Mbappé’s condition has become another issue for the club to monitor.

Mbappé fractured the ring finger on his left hand during the first half against Celta after an awkward fall. Despite the obvious discomfort, he managed to play the full match, returning for the second half with what appeared to be an unusual bandage wrapped around the injured area.

According to Diario AS, medical tests on Monday confirmed the fracture. Even so, after speaking with club doctors, Mbappé has made it clear he intends to play in Wednesday’s Champions League showdown with Manchester City.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid is challenged by Sergio Carreira of Celta Vigo.

Currently sitting fifth in the table with 12 points, Real Madrid face a massive challenge as they look to secure a direct berth into the round of 16 and avoid the playoff round. It remains to be seen how the injury, and the protective bandage he’ll wear, might impact Mbappé’s performance.

Mbappe poised to make Champions League history

Despite Madrid’s inconsistent form, Mbappé is producing the best scoring stretch of his career. Through five Champions League matches this season, he has recorded an unprecedented scoring rate of nearly two goals per game, racking up nine goals in the 2025-26 campaign.

The competition’s single-season scoring record belongs to Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who netted 17 goals in 13 matches during the club’s 2013–14 title-winning run. With the expanded format providing more matches, Mbappé is on pace to challenge that mark, and could reach an astonishing 27 goals if he maintains his current level.