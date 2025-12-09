Trending topics:
AC Milan
Christian Pulisic speaks out on ‘really dead’ fever after heroic brace in AC Milan’s 3-2 win vs. Torino

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan.
Christian Pulisic has been decisive in AC Milan’s surge to the top of Serie A after a heroic brace in the 3-2 comeback win over Torino. After earning MVP honors, the USMNT star reflected on playing through what he described as a “really dead” state caused by a fever before the match.

On their visit to Turin, Milan conceded twice for the fourth time this season and had to battle from behind yet again. Adrien Rabiot pulled them back into the game in the 24th minute with a thunderous long-range strike into the top corner, but the equalizer wouldn’t arrive until the second half.

With head coach Massimiliano Allegri suspended, assistant Marco Landucci opted to replace Davide Bartesaghi with Pulisic in the 66th minute, despite the winger being a doubt to even travel due to illness. Just 35 seconds after coming on, Pulisic buried the equalizer from a left-side cross, and in the 77th minute, he met another delivery on the right to complete Milan’s comeback against Torino.

After the match, SkySport Italy interviewed Pulisic, who was awarded the MVP trophy, and when about the fever he had been dealing with, the forward didn’t hold back: “Two days ago I was really dead, today I felt much better. I’m happy I came here to help the team.”

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates scoring against Torino.

Pulisic’s trip to Turin was a last-minute call, as he had been battling a 102°F (39°C) fever. He not only managed to suit up, but delivered a match-saving performance. “Yesterday we didn’t know if I could play, but this morning I felt much better. I’m happy for the goals, but the important thing was to win the match,” he concluded.

Milan sweating as Christian Pulisic’s contract stands still: USMNT legend Brad Friedel reveals two bold reasons for delay

With Matchday 14 in the books, Milan sit atop the 2025-26 Serie A table with 31 points, level with Napoli and one ahead of city rivals Inter. Next Sunday, the Rossoneri host eighth-placed Sassuolo, an ideal chance for an in-form Pulisic to return to the starting XI.

Pulisic struggling to find fitness despite strong form

After being named Serie A Player of the Month in September, expectations were high for Pulisic to deliver his best season in Milan, and in Europe, and his numbers back that up: 9 goals and 2 assists in 12 matches. But with only 550 minutes played (an average of less than 46 per game), questions over his fitness continue to grow.

Pulisic was asked about his lack of consistent playing time despite his excellent output of a goal every 61 minutes. “It’s been a bit strange, I want to find more rhythm. The team is doing very well this year, we think game by game,” the USMNT star stated.

