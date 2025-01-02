Barcelona president Joan Laporta is facing intense criticism for his management of the club’s ongoing registration issues, with parallels being drawn to Lionel Messi’s forced departure in 2021. The failure to register key players like Dani Olmo and Pau Victor for the second half of the 2024-25 season has left fans and opposition groups questioning Laporta’s leadership. As Barcelona struggles to comply with La Liga’s financial fair play regulations, many are wondering if Laporta has truly learned from the mistakes that led to Messi’s painful exit.

The Blaugrana signed Dani Olmo, a product of La Masia, from Leipzig in August 2024 for €62 million. Despite being temporarily registered due to Andreas Christensen’s injury, La Liga set a strict deadline of December 31 for Olmo’s permanent registration. However, as of January 1, the club has failed to meet the financial requirements necessary to retain the Spaniard, leaving the midfielder unregistered and unable to play for the rest of the season.

This failure mirrors Barcelona’s 2021 crisis when financial instability and stringent La Liga regulations forced the club to release Lionel Messi as a free agent. Despite promises of improved financial management, the current situation suggests that the club is still grappling with the same issues that led to Messi’s heartbreaking exit.

Famous fan group demands Laporta’s resignation

The fan group ‘Som un Clam’, led by entrepreneur Joan Camprubi Montal, has issued a scathing critique of Laporta’s leadership. In a strongly worded statement, they declared: “We want to express our complete indignation and shame caused by the leadership of President Joan Laporta and the board of directors regarding the registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor. We demand his resignation.”

‘Som un Clam’ criticized the current administration for what they termed “amateurish and erratic management,” accusing Laporta of jeopardizing the club’s heritage and ownership model. “The vicious circle the club’s leadership has entered has completely exploded. It is threatening the assets of our club and its ownership model. We call on Barcelona fans to make their voices heard.”

Parallels to Messi’s departure

In 2021, Lionel Messi left Barcelona as a free agent after 21 years with the club. Speaking to SPORT after his departure, Messi revealed his frustration with Laporta’s handling of the situation: “The truth is, as I explained when I left, I did everything possible to stay. Never at any moment did they ask me to play for free. They asked me to reduce my salary by 50 percent, and I did it without any problem.”

The Argentine also criticized Laporta for implying that the legendary forward should have played for free, stating: “The president’s words were inappropriate. It hurts because I don’t think there was any need to say that. It’s like taking the ball off you and not accepting responsibility.”

Now, three years later, Barcelona’s inability to secure Dani Olmo’s registration has reignited debates about the club’s financial mismanagement and leadership. The club has relied on risky financial maneuvers, including selling future assets, to manage its precarious situation.

While the Catalans announced a lucrative sponsorship deal with Nike and expect €100 million from the sale of VIP boxes at the new Camp Nou, this revenue has yet to materialize. Meanwhile, court rulings and appeals to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor have repeatedly failed.