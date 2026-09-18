Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi face different international futures as Jorge Jesus makes four Portugal changes for UEFA Nations League

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi headline contrasting Portugal and Argentina updates with Jorge Jesus opting to reshape Portugal after the 2026 World Cup heartbreak. While Messi is preparing for an emotional farewell with Argentina, Ronaldo’s international story has taken a different turn, with the arrival of Jesus opening another chapter for Portugal’s all-time leading scorer.

Messi is set to make his expected final appearance for Argentina against Benin on October 6 at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires. Ronaldo, meanwhile, is still part of the conversation surrounding Portugal as the national team begins its first competitive campaign under Jesus following the 2026 World Cup.

The Argentine was included in Lionel Scaloni’s squad for the upcoming international window, which will feature three friendlies against Bolivia, Burkina Faso and Benin. The final match is expected to become the 39-year-old’s farewell appearance after he announced his retirement from international action in August.

Argentina Football Association (AFA) president Claudio Tapia confirmed the plans, describing Messi as the country’s captain and an icon of the national team. “We made the decision to invite the best player in the world, the symbol of our national team, our captain, Lionel Andres Messi, so that he can have the farewell he truly deserves on October 6 here in Argentina,” Tapia said.

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Messi has scored 125 goals in more than 200 appearances for Argentina, winning the 2022 World Cup and Copa America titles in 2021 and 2024. His final major tournament ended with La Albiceleste losing the 2026 World Cup final to Spain, bringing an extraordinary international career closer to its conclusion.

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Ronaldo gets the answer he wanted from Jesus amid four changes

Ronaldo’s situation could hardly be more different. The 41-year-old has officially been included in Jorge Jesus‘ first Portugal squad, meaning he will continue his international career despite the uncertainty surrounding his future after the World Cup. Jesus knows Ronaldo well after coaching him at Al-Nassr during the 2025-26 season, when the Saudi club won the Saudi Pro League title.

The Portuguese coach had already indicated that Ronaldo would remain an option provided his performances justified selection. The biggest headline may be Ronaldo’s inclusion, but Jesus has also made four notable changes to the Selecao squad as he begins reshaping the national team after Roberto Martinez’s departure.

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Samuel Soares, Nuno Tavares, Joao Palhinha and Fabio Silva have been brought into the squad, while several players who were part of Portugal‘s World Cup group have been left out. The selection still contains plenty of familiar faces, including Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Vitinha, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Nuno Mendes, Rafael Leao and Joao Felix.

Ronaldo remains the standout name among the forwards, alongside Goncalo Ramos, Pedro Neto, Joao Felix, Rafael Leao, Francisco Conceicao, Francisco Trincao and Fabio Silva. His inclusion means Jesus is choosing continuity while also beginning to introduce fresh options.

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Portugal begins new era

Jesus replaced Martinez after Portugal’s 1-0 defeat to Spain in the World Cup round of 16, and his first Nations League squad provides the first glimpse of how he intends to move forward.

Portugal will open the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League against Wales in Lisbon on September 24, before travelling to Norway three days later. Denmark follows on October 1, with Portugal then hosting Norway on October 4.

Ronaldo and his teammates enter the competition as the reigning Nations League champions, having defeated Spain on penalties in the 2025 final. Jesus therefore begins his tenure with a team expected to compete for another major trophy while also managing the transition beyond the World Cup generation.

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