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Lionel Messi avoids another trophyless year with Campeones Cup: When was the last time Cristiano Ronaldo had one?

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Andy Lyons & Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to hardware once again in the 2026 Campeones Cup, securing his first official trophy of the calendar year. The victory ensures the Argentine legend avoids a trophyless campaign, raising questions regarding when his longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo last experienced a similar silverware drought.

By capturing the 2025 MLS Cup, Inter Miami earned the right to contest the 2026 Campeones Cup against Mexican champions Cruz Azul. Having suffered early exits from the Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup while trailing Nashville SC in the Supporters’ Shield standings, the midweek fixture represented a vital opportunity for the Herons to claim silverware in 2026.

Posting one goal and one assist, Messi proved decisive in the 2-0 victory over Cruz Azul. The win delivered the 48th trophy of Messi’s career, extending his lead over all pursuers on the all-time list while preserving his streak of winning at least one title per calendar year since joining Inter Miami in 2023.

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Messi’s last completely trophyless calendar year came in 2020 during his penultimate season at FC Barcelona. The forward went without international hardware for Argentina, while Barcelona finished runner-up in La Liga, lost in the Supercopa de Espana semifinals to Atletico Madrid, suffered a Copa del Rey quarterfinal exit against Athletic Bilbao, and endured a historic 8-2 quarterfinal defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona looks dejected during the Bayern Munich game.

Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona looks dejected during the Bayern Munich game. (Manu Fernandez/Pool via Getty Images)

When was Cristiano Ronaldo’s last trophyless year?

Ronaldo recently made headlines with Al Nassr by capturing the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title, securing his first official league championship since moving to the Middle East. However, in terms of annual hardware, the Portuguese forward navigated a barren stretch in the not-too-distant past.

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Lionel Messi reaches 100 goals in 115 Inter Miami games: How many matches did it take him with Barcelona and Argentina?

Ronaldo’s last trophyless calendar year occurred in 2024. With Al Nassr, he suffered an AFC Champions League quarterfinal exit against Al Ain, lost two Saudi Super Cup fixtures, fell in the King’s Cup final, and finished runner-up to Al Hilal in the domestic league standings.

His search for silverware that summer extended to international duty with Portugal at Euro 2024. However, the Selecao suffered a quarterfinal elimination against France, ending the legendary forward’s hopes of lifting an international trophy in 2024.

As an individual highlight, Ronaldo reached his historic 900th career goal in September 2024 during a UEFA Nations League match against Croatia. He subsequently snapped his team trophy drought in 2025 by captaining Portugal to the UEFA Nations League title with a victory over Spain in the final.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr’s worrying three-game slump has happened before, and the last time ended with Saudi Pro League silverware

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr’s worrying three-game slump has happened before, and the last time ended with Saudi Pro League silverware

The Riyadh side has collected only four points from its last three Saudi Pro League matches, while the heavy midweek defeat to Al Ain has added another layer of concern, although there is an intriguing piece of recent history that could put the current spell into perspective.

Cristiano Ronaldo could step away from Al-Nassr acquisition idea as major issue causes fresh doubts

Cristiano Ronaldo could step away from Al-Nassr acquisition idea as major issue causes fresh doubts

The Portuguese star is reportedly weighing whether deeper involvement still makes sense, with developments behind the scenes raising questions about the long-term future of any proposed investment.

Lionel Messi scores 100th Inter Miami goal in 115 games: How long did it take Cristiano Ronaldo with Al Nassr?

Lionel Messi scores 100th Inter Miami goal in 115 games: How long did it take Cristiano Ronaldo with Al Nassr?

Lionel Messi reached 100 goals for Inter Miami in just 115 games, the fastest of his career, but Cristiano Ronaldo still beat him to the mark with Al Nassr, doing it in two fewer appearances.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s scuffle with Matias Palacios during Al Ain loss brings back 2024 incident

Cristiano Ronaldo’s scuffle with Matias Palacios during Al Ain loss brings back 2024 incident

Cristiano Ronaldo and Matias Palacios got tangled up in a physical scuffle during Al Nassr's 4-0 loss to Al Ain, echoing a nearly identical incident between the two players from November 2024.

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