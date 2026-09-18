Lionel Messi avoids another trophyless year with Campeones Cup: When was the last time Cristiano Ronaldo had one?

Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to hardware once again in the 2026 Campeones Cup, securing his first official trophy of the calendar year. The victory ensures the Argentine legend avoids a trophyless campaign, raising questions regarding when his longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo last experienced a similar silverware drought.

By capturing the 2025 MLS Cup, Inter Miami earned the right to contest the 2026 Campeones Cup against Mexican champions Cruz Azul. Having suffered early exits from the Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup while trailing Nashville SC in the Supporters’ Shield standings, the midweek fixture represented a vital opportunity for the Herons to claim silverware in 2026.

Posting one goal and one assist, Messi proved decisive in the 2-0 victory over Cruz Azul. The win delivered the 48th trophy of Messi’s career, extending his lead over all pursuers on the all-time list while preserving his streak of winning at least one title per calendar year since joining Inter Miami in 2023.

Messi’s last completely trophyless calendar year came in 2020 during his penultimate season at FC Barcelona. The forward went without international hardware for Argentina, while Barcelona finished runner-up in La Liga, lost in the Supercopa de Espana semifinals to Atletico Madrid, suffered a Copa del Rey quarterfinal exit against Athletic Bilbao, and endured a historic 8-2 quarterfinal defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona looks dejected during the Bayern Munich game. (Manu Fernandez/Pool via Getty Images)

When was Cristiano Ronaldo’s last trophyless year?

Ronaldo recently made headlines with Al Nassr by capturing the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title, securing his first official league championship since moving to the Middle East. However, in terms of annual hardware, the Portuguese forward navigated a barren stretch in the not-too-distant past.

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see also Lionel Messi reaches 100 goals in 115 Inter Miami games: How many matches did it take him with Barcelona and Argentina?

Ronaldo’s last trophyless calendar year occurred in 2024. With Al Nassr, he suffered an AFC Champions League quarterfinal exit against Al Ain, lost two Saudi Super Cup fixtures, fell in the King’s Cup final, and finished runner-up to Al Hilal in the domestic league standings.

His search for silverware that summer extended to international duty with Portugal at Euro 2024. However, the Selecao suffered a quarterfinal elimination against France, ending the legendary forward’s hopes of lifting an international trophy in 2024.

As an individual highlight, Ronaldo reached his historic 900th career goal in September 2024 during a UEFA Nations League match against Croatia. He subsequently snapped his team trophy drought in 2025 by captaining Portugal to the UEFA Nations League title with a victory over Spain in the final.

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