Cristiano Ronaldo faces brutal reality check as Jorge Jesus explains why his legendary status won’t guarantee Portugal starting spot

Cristiano Ronaldo’s international future has taken another turn after Jorge Jesus named the 41-year-old in Portugal’s squad for the upcoming Nations League campaign, but the new head coach has already made it clear that a different chapter is beginning. Ronaldo’s presence remains significant, yet Jesus has offered a glimpse of what could be a very different role for the Portugal legend.

Ronaldo’s future with the national team had been uncertain following Portugal’s last-16 defeat to Spain at the 2026 World Cup, with the veteran visibly emotional after the final whistle. He had already confirmed that the tournament would be his last World Cup, while his recent comment that “this is probably my last year of football” only added to the speculation surrounding his next move.

For now, retirement is not on the immediate agenda. Ronaldo has been selected for Portugal’s Nations League fixtures against Wales, Norway and Denmark, meaning he will continue his remarkable international career more than two decades after making his debut in August 2003.

The Al-Nassr forward is the nation’s all-time leading scorer and most-capped player, having registered 146 goals in 233 appearances. His greatest international achievement remains the Euro 2016, while a World Cup title has remained the major prize missing from his collection.

Tweet placeholder

What’s more, Jesus is a familiar figure to the 41-year-old. The Portuguese coach worked with him at Al-Nassr from July 2025 until mid-2026, guiding the Saudi club to the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title before taking over from Roberto Martinez as Portugal’s head coach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jorge Jesus draws clear line for Ronaldo

That previous relationship, however, does not mean Ronaldo has been handed special treatment. Jesus was asked directly whether the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s extraordinary career influences his selection decisions, and his answer was emphatic. “His performance is what matters. The past doesn’t count. His performances will determine the decisions I make in training and in matches,” Jesus said at his press conference.

The coach acknowledged that the veteran forward occupies a unique position in soccer, but insisted that his reputation will not dictate what happens on the pitch. “He has a different status and has won five Ballon d’Or awards, but does that influence my decisions? No. But is he a different player? Absolutely.”

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Advertisement

That message became even clearer when Jesus explained exactly how Ronaldo will be treated within the squad: “Cristiano is a player like all the others. If he is performing well, he will play. If he isn’t, he won’t.

Five Ballon d’Or awards will not guarantee starting XI

Jesus pointed out that 13 players in the current Portugal squad have previously worked with him, meaning familiarity alone will not determine his choices. He also stressed that he has no fixed rules when selecting his team, with performances in training and matches ultimately carrying the greatest weight.

Head coach Jorge Jesus interacts with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr. (Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The comments represent a significant reality check for Ronaldo, even though there is no suggestion that Jesus has lost faith in him. Being selected at 41 confirms that Ronaldo remains part of the coach’s plans, but his place in the starting XI will have to be earned on the same terms as everyone else.

Portugal also has several attacking options competing for places. Rafael Leao, Goncalo Ramos, Fabio Silva, and Joao Felix are among the forwards included, while Ronaldo will also have to compete for minutes as the new coach assesses the squad.