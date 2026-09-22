Cristiano Ronaldo’s son recreates his father’s iconic moment after scoring twice for Al-Nassr U-17 (VIDEO)

A new heir has risen on the pitch, as Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. delivered a breathtaking performance for Al-Nassr’s U-17 side, striking twice before mirroring his father’s immortal moment. As the mesmerizing footage echoes worldwide, the footballing world bears witness to a chillingly perfect reflection: the undeniable spirit and prowess of a legendary icon seemingly reborn in the next generation.

The 16-year-old Ronaldo Jr. scored both goals in Al-Nassr U17’s 2-1 comeback victory over Al-Ahli Jeddah U17 on September 20, 2026. His father later shared clips of the performance on social media, adding clapping and star-struck emojis as he celebrated his son’s display.

Al-Ahli started stronger, taking the lead in the seventh minute when Marwan Abdullah Al-Muwallad headed home from a free-kick. Ronaldo Jr. responded only five minutes later, producing a moment of individual quality that brought Al-Nassr level.

The teenager collected the ball around the halfway line and immediately drove into the space ahead of him. He accelerated away from two defenders, rounded the advancing goalkeeper and calmly finished into an empty net, showing the composure to complete a difficult move.

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The second goal arrived shortly before halftime, around the 44th minute. Ronaldo Jr. again used his pace to create room before controlling the ball and firing a low right-footed effort from the edge of the box into the far corner.

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The celebration that made the video go viral

After both goals, Ronaldo Jr. recreated his father’s famous “Siuuu” celebration, jumping and turning before landing with his arms outstretched. The familiar celebration immediately became one of the most shared parts of the footage, adding another layer to the growing “like father, like son” storyline around the teenager.

The celebration itself has a long connection to Cristiano Ronaldo. The senior Ronaldo first performed the now-iconic celebration in August 2013, after scoring for Real Madrid against Chelsea during a preseason match in Miami.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. scored a hat-trick for Al Nassr, then performed his father’s iconic “SIUUU” celebration.

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Ronaldo Jr. has now adopted the same celebration while beginning to establish his own identity at youth level. The highlights also show qualities beyond the goals, including acceleration, direct running, ball carrying and confidence when attacking defenders.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts with pride

Cristiano Ronaldo was not at the match but followed his son’s performance closely. Afterward, he shared amateur footage of both goals on his Instagram Stories, publicly celebrating the latest milestone in Ronaldo Jr.’s development.

The younger Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr’s youth setup in 2023 after previously spending time in the academies of Juventus and Manchester United. He progressed through the age groups before joining the U-17 side, where he has continued to attract attention for his physical development and attacking qualities.

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His father has previously spoken about the teenager’s progress and the importance of his mentality. “He’s a good kid. Honest, a good kid,” the 41-year-old said in a clip shared by Netflix Sports, before adding that his son was already bigger and stronger than he had been at the same age.

“When I was his age, he is a little bit bigger and stronger. I was smaller. I think he will be bigger than me…” Ronaldo added, while also stressing that physical attributes alone would not determine his son’s future because “hunger is the most difficult.”

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Could father and son eventually play together?

The brace will inevitably renew speculation about Ronaldo Jr.’s path toward senior football, particularly because his father remains an important figure at Al-Nassr. Some fans have imagined the possibility of the pair eventually sharing the pitch, although the teenager’s development remains the priority at this stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

Ronaldo Jr. is still 16 years old, meaning there is considerable time for his game to develop before any decision about senior football becomes necessary. Reports have also suggested that a future move to Europe could be considered, so a first-team debut alongside his father should remain a possibility rather than an expectation.

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For now, the teenager can focus on building his record with Al-Nassr’s youth setup. The two-goal comeback against Al-Ahli, followed by two “Siuuu” celebrations and a proud reaction from Cristiano Ronaldo, provided another memorable chapter in one of football’s most closely watched father-and-son stories.