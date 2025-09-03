Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly set to play with Portugal in Mexico

For years, Mexican fans have dreamed of watching Cristiano Ronaldo play live in their country. That dream may finally come true in early 2026, as the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) is reportedly close to finalizing a deal for a historic friendly between Mexico and Portugal in March. The match would not only bring the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to Mexico for the first time but also mark the official reopening of the iconic Estadio Azteca.

The timing of this potential clash is no coincidence. The Estadio Azteca, one of the most legendary stadiums in world soccer, is scheduled to be handed over to FIFA in March 2026 as part of World Cup preparations.

Hosting Ronaldo and Portugal in its grand reopening would add symbolic weight to the event. For Mexico, having CR7—along with Portugal’s other stars—would be the ultimate “cherry on top” just months before the World Cup kicks off.

Why Portugal and why now?

Portugal, with Cristiano Ronaldo still in the mix and a new generation of stars such as Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and João Félix, remains one of the top national teams in the world. For Mexico, this would be an invaluable test. With the 2026 tournament hosted in North America, the match would serve as both preparation and celebration, giving fans a chance to see one of soccer’s biggest legends.

Cristiano Ronaldo could play before the World Cup on Mexican soil.

It would also be the final FIFA international window before the World Cup begins, meaning Portugal is expected to bring its full-strength roster. That makes the stakes—and the excitement—even higher.

Mexico’s World Cup warm-up schedule

In addition to the potential Portugal clash, the FMF is working on scheduling another opponent ranked in FIFA’s top 10 for March 2026. These matches will complement Mexico’s already packed schedule of friendlies, part of a broader plan to prepare the squad for the unique pressure of hosting the World Cup.

Confirmed friendlies for 2025:

Mexico vs. Japan – September 6, Oakland Coliseum (USA)

– September 6, Oakland Coliseum (USA) Mexico vs. South Korea – September 9, Geodis Park, Nashville (USA)

– September 9, Geodis Park, Nashville (USA) Mexico vs. Colombia – October 11, AT&T Stadium, Texas (USA)

– October 11, AT&T Stadium, Texas (USA) Mexico vs. Ecuador – October 14, Estadio Akron, Guadalajara (Mexico)

– October 14, Estadio Akron, Guadalajara (Mexico) Mexico vs. Uruguay – November 15, TSM Modelo, Torreón (Mexico)

– November 15, TSM Modelo, Torreón (Mexico) Mexico vs. Paraguay – November 18, Estadio BBVA, Monterrey (Mexico)

If confirmed, Mexico vs. Portugal in March 2026 would be one of the most anticipated friendlies in Mexican soccer history. For fans, it’s not just about seeing Ronaldo at the Azteca—it’s about celebrating the return of one of soccer’s most iconic venues and gearing up for the biggest World Cup ever staged.

