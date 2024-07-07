Following their Premier League promotion, Leicester now face the scary possibility of starting the next season with a points deduction.

All of this started in the 2022-23 fiscal year when they broke the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

Leicester are now in danger of a heavy points punishment after an impartial panel sided with the Premier League; thus rejecting the club’s appeal and concerns over jurisdiction.

Allegedly, they did not file their financial reports promptly, which led to their referral to an independent panel in March.

The team lost more than the Premier League’s permitted loss limit of $134 million over three years; including $160 million in losses during the previous two seasons.

The Foxes revealed a $115 million deficit for the 2022–23 fiscal year in April; raising their three-year total to almost twice the allowable limit.

Leicester’s primary defense centered on jurisdiction, arguing that the Premier League could not sanction a club no longer in the competition, as they were in the Championship last season.

However, the independent commission dismissed this argument. A Premier League spokesperson stated, “An independent Commission has dismissed a challenge by Leicester City FC that it has no jurisdiction to consider an alleged breach of Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSRs).”

What did club say?

Following the ruling, the King Power Stadium outfit expressed disappointment and announced plans to appeal. The club’s statement read, “LCFC notes the publication today of the decision of the Premier League Commission. The Club is disappointed with the decision, which does not appear to reflect the wording of the Premier League’s Rules, and has lodged an appeal.”

The Premier League has previously handed out points deductions for PSR breaches. Everton received eight points in the previous season while Nottingham Forest received four points for comparable infractions. After escaping a similar fate by the skin of their teeth, Leicester City are again facing the prospect of a deduction—one that might be as bad as 10 points or worse—depending on the result of their appeal.

The financial and administrative turmoil comes at a time of significant change within the club. After securing promotion, their Championship-winning manager Enzo Maresca moved to Chelsea. Steve Cooper, formerly of Nottingham Forest, has been appointed as the new manager. Cooper’s task is to build on the club’s recent achievements while navigating the challenges posed by the potential points deduction.

Financial and competitive impact on club

Leicester’s financial struggles and the subsequent PSR breach highlight the broader challenges of maintaining financial sustainability; all this while competing at the highest levels of the English ladder. The club’s heavy losses underline the pressures faced by teams aiming to secure promotion and compete in the English top flight.

A points deduction would place Leicester at a significant competitive disadvantage at the start of the season. Starting the campaign with a negative points tally could impact team morale, strategic planning, and ultimately their chances of securing a stable position in the Premier League.

In light of the potential points deduction, Leicester will need to make strategic adjustments both on and off the pitch. Manager Steve Cooper emphasized the club’s resilience and ambition, stating, “Our aim is to once again make Leicester City an established Premier League club, and one that can look forward to the future with pride and ambition.”

