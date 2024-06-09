Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may be about to make a spectacular Premier League comeback. The Norwegian boss apparently contemplates a return to England as negotiations are underway about a new managerial position.

The Sun says Solskjaer is discussing taking up the Leicester job, marking a potential return to the Premier League. The Foxes are looking for a new manager after Enzo Maresca left to join Chelsea, and Solskjaer has emerged as a strong candidate.

The 51-year-old has been without a managerial role since being sacked by Manchester United in November 2021. His tenure at Old Trafford saw him lead the team to consecutive top-four finishes and a Europa League final. Despite these achievements, a poor run of results led to his dismissal following a heavy defeat to Watford.

Since leaving Old Trafford, the manager has been selective about his next move. Thus, he had turned down several offers from clubs and national teams. Various media has recently linked with Besiktas and the Ireland national team, but negotiations did not result in a contract.

Why Leicester and what can Solskjaer do?

Leicester, who have just been promoted back to the top flight after a successful Championship campaign under Maresca, face an uncertain future. The club has been charged with breaching Premier League Profit and Sustainability rules, which could lead to a points deduction.

This situation makes the managerial role particularly challenging and critical.

Leicester’s chairman, Top Srivaddhanaprabha, has shown significant interest in the coach. He has been rating him highly and previously considered him for the role last summer. The Norwegian manager’s track record of steadying Manchester United after the tumultuous tenure of Jose Mourinho makes him an appealing choice to guide Leicester through their transition back to the top flight.

Solskjaer’s experience in the Premier League and his familiarity with high-pressure environments could benefit Leicester as they aim to stabilize and establish themselves once again in the league. His ability to develop young talents and foster a positive team culture could align well with Leicester’s ambitions.

Speculation that Solskjaer may join Leicester is growing. Speculation that Solskjaer may join Leicester is growing.

What did Solskjaer previously say about returning to dugout?

If the 51-year-old takes the role, his immediate challenge will be preparing the team for the upcoming Premier League season amidst the backdrop of potential penalties.

Additionally, he will need to navigate the transfer market, address any squad weaknesses, and implement his tactical vision to ensure Leicester’s competitive edge.

Solskjaer’s return to management would also be a significant personal milestone. In a recent interview, he expressed his desire to return to the dugout under the right conditions. He also emphasized the importance of club identity and cultural fit. Leicester’s current predicament and potential for growth could provide the exact environment Solskjaer is looking for.

“My best mate, who is also my agent, sifts through them [offers]. If you’ve managed Man Utd, you put your own criteria about what you want to work with. I love England and the Premier League”, he told The Overlap.

“Even the Championship feels stronger than ever, but I don’t feel bound to England. Maybe a different challenge where I need to experience a new culture and learn a new language.

“The DNA and identity of the club are important, a club where I can be the best me. It has to be a match. Maybe I made the wrong decision to go to Cardiff, for example, where there was a clash of identities and styles.”

“What I miss most is working with good people, coming in every day, discussing football and putting a plan together for the next game. It’s not just about formations, but creating a culture where the staff enjoy their job and building a team together.”

Photo credit: IMAGO / Action Plus