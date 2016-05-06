In our Ecuador preview, we predict how far the team will go in the Copa America Centenario tournament, what their squad roster looks like, their schedule of games and their star player.

Ecuador preview

Manager: Gustavo Quinteros

Captain: Walter Ayovi

Ecuador preview: Squad:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Máximo Banguera (Barcelona, ECU), Alexander Domínguez (LDU Quito, ECU), Esteban Dreer (Emelec, ECU)

DEFENDERS (7): Gabriel Achilier (Emelec, ECU), Robert Arboleda (Universidad Católica, ECU), Walter Ayoví (Monterrey, MEX), Frickson Erazo (Atlético Mineiro, BRA), Arturo Mina (Independiente del Valle, ECU), Juan Carlos Paredes (Watford, ENG), Cristian Ramírez (Ferencváros, HUN)

MIDFIELDERS (9): Michael Arroyo (Club América, MEX), Fernando Gaibor (Emelec, ECU), Carlos Gruezo (FC Dallas, USA), Pedro Larrea (El Nacional, ECU), Fidel Martínez (Pumas UNAM, MEX), Ángel Mena (Emelec, ECU), Jefferson Montero (Swansea, WAL), Christian Noboa (Rostov, RUS), Antonio Valencia (Manchester United, ENG)

FORWARDS (4): Jaime Ayoví (Godoy Cruz, ARG), Miler Bolaños (Grêmio, BRA), Juan Cazares (Atlético Mineiro, BRA), Enner Valencia (West Ham United, ENG)

Ecuador preview: Overview:

Ecuador have impressed plenty with their blistering beginning to World Cup qualifying and have the potential to be a wildcard outfit in the United States at the Centenario.

The previous edition was hugely disappointing for La Tri. Losing 3-2 to Bolivia in the tournament was a major embarrassment for the team, as they failed to make it beyond the group. Yet despite these tribulations, the association decided to stick with Quinteros, who only took the job on in January 2015.

It’s a decision which has been vindicated. Since a 2-1 win in in a meaningless clash with Mexico at the previous Copa, Ecuador have been in wonderful form; that victory was the first of six in succession, including wins over the likes of Argentina and Uruguay. Suddenly, this is a team performing with panache.

There are some extremely talented players at Quinteros’ disposal too. After missing out on the last tournament, Antonio Valencia is fit once again. The Manchester United man along with Swansea City’s Jefferson Montero can dazzled defenders on the flanks, while the forward pairing of Enner Valencia and Felipe Caicedo are awkward for any defence.

La Tri will be quietly confident of topping their group here too. Brazil’s squad selection suggests they have one eye on the Olympics, while there should be few issues up against Peru and minnows Haiti. If they can scale the summit, a pathway could easily be paved into the final four of this competition.

What we will see from Ecuador is a team who play with industry, endeavor and plenty of attacking variety. Keeping the door bolted at the other end may prove tricky for the South Americans, but with plenty of positivity in their ranks at the moment—La Tri top the CONMEBOL qualifying alongside Uruguay—they could sneak under the radar here.

Ecuador preview: Group Fixtures:

Saturday, June 4

Brazil vs. Ecuador, Pasadena, CA, 10pm ET; FOX Sports 1, Univision, Univision Deportes, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (free trial)

Wednesday, June 8

Ecuador vs. Peru, Glendale, AZ, 10pm ET; FOX Sports 2, UniMas, Univision Deportes, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (free trial)

Sunday, June 12

Ecuador vs. Haiti, East Rutherford, NJ, 6:30pm ET; FOX Sports 2, Univision, Univision Deportes, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (free trial)

SEE MORE: Schedule of every Copa America game on TV and streaming

Ecuador preview: Key Player:

Enner Valencia – It’s been a pretty frustrating campaign for the West Ham United forward, with injuries and tactical tweaks meaning he’s never been able to cement a regular spot in the side. But Quinteros will make him a key player in this set-up and there will be an onus on Valencia to deliver.

The attacking section of this team is set up to bring the best out of the forward. Montero and Antonio Valencia are both direct and relentless in their attempts to get crosses into the box. From there, the Hammers star needs to be alert to capitalize on the power of his strike partner Caicedo.

Valencia has also shown on many occasions that he has a mercurial streak to his play, with inventive passing and a rasping long-range shot in his arsenal. In scrappy tussles, that maverick trait could be so important for Ecuador.

Ecuador preview: Verdict:

Semi-Finals – This Ecuador team have the potential to be the surprise package of this marquee competition. They may find it too much of a stretch to finish above Brazil in Group B but whoever they face in the last eight needs to be wary. They’ll shock a few in this tournament.

