Episode 53 features an interview with ESPN commentator Derek Rae. In addition to discussing the Champions League, we learn more about how Rae got into football, whether he’ll be commentating for ESPN at Euro 2008, his memories of commentating an England against Scotland match from Wembley Stadium, and what it was like behind the mic during the unbelievable 2005 Champions League final between Liverpool and AC Milan. Plus we give you a chance to win a copy of the Pro Evolution Soccer 2007 video game for the PS2, and much more.

