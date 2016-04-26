Superliga Argentina is on US television via TyC Sports International as well as via streaming through Fanatiz. The league features classic teams such as Boca Juniors, River Plate, Independiente, San Lorenzo and Racing,

Games can be watched live on TyC Sports, which is available on DirecTV on channel 469. DirecTV is currently offering a special for new subscribers (see more details).

You can stream matches through Fanatiz, which offers affordable rates for soccer fans.

