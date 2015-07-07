CONCACAF’s high-profile Gold Cup tournament kicks off this summer with all of the regional giants competing to win the prestigious silverware. The competition will feature the USA, Mexico, Canada, Jamaica, Honduras and others.
Here’s your links to the tools you’ll need to get the most out of Copa America this summer:
Gold Cup preview
Read our comprehensive Gold Cup preview that includes the key players and schedules as well as background on each of the competing teams.
Gold Cup TV schedule
Make sure you don’t miss a single Gold Cup game — read our Gold Cup TV schedule for viewers in the US.
Gold Cup bracket
Don’t miss a single game of the tournament with our Gold Cup bracket. Plus print it out and chart the progress of the teams throughout the entire competition.
Plus, stay updated with the latest Gold Cup news from us. And subscribe to our free daily e-mail newsletter to have the news delivered to your in-box.
200+ Channels With Sports & News
- Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
- Watch Premier League, Women’s World Cup, Euro 2024 & Gold Cup
The New Home of MLS
- Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
- Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
- Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
- Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, Championship, & FA Cup
2,000+ soccer games per year
- Price: $5.99/mo
- Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & Brasileirāo
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
- Starting price: $5.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
- Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season