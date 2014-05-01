Be prepared for World Cup 2014 with our previews, news, TV schedule and more:

World Cup TV schedules and TV/Internet coverage

UNITED STATES

• World Cup TV and Internet schedule for all World Cup games on ESPN, Univision and ESPN Deportes,

• 7 most revealing facts about World Cup TV viewing numbers.

ESPN

• World Cup TV schedule on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC,

• USA-Portugal game most-watched soccer game in US history,

• Preliminary TV coverage plans from ESPN,

• ESPN announces hosts for World Cup TV coverage,

• ESPN names 4 additional analysts for 2014 FIFA World Cup,

• ESPN hire Jon Champion and Daniel Mann as World Cup 2014 commentators,

• ESPN announces studio team for World Cup 2014 coverage featuring Van Nistelrooy and Gilberto,

• ESPN banks on TV ratings in appointment of Ian Darke over Martin Tyler for World Cup,

• ESPN Radio to stream all 64 World Cup games live online and radio.

Univision Deportes

• World Cup TV schedule for all 64 games on Univision,

• 7 reasons to watch the World Cup on Univision Deportes,

• Univision president discusses World Cup coverage plans,

• Univision Deportes announces talent lineup for World Cup 2014 coverage,

• Univision Deportes to kick off 24/7 coverage of World Cup 2014 on June 9,

• 7.1 million people watch Mexico vs Croatia on Univision Deportes.

ESPN Deportes

• TV schedule for World Cup games on ESPN Deportes (in Portuguese language),

• ESPN Deportes announces details regarding World Cup coverage plans,

• ESPN Deportes adds Hugo Sanchez to its World Cup coverage lineup,

DIRECTV

• DirecTV offers soccer fans World Cup extras such as Mix Channel and additional camera angles.

FOX Sports

• Why I’m scared what FOX Sports will do with its World Cup coverage

beIN SPORTS

• beIN SPORTS to provide daily coverage of World Cup with nightly news and analysis show

UNITED KINGDOM

• World Cup TV schedule for UK TV — BBC and ITV subscribers,

• BBC and ITV win UK broadcast rights to World Cup 2018 and 2022.

CANADA

• World Cup TV schedule for Canada

AUSTRALIA

• World Cup TV schedule for Australia,

World Cup resources

• Previews of all 32 teams,

• World Cup Groups A-H,

• Download the World Cup bracket

• Download the World Cup Guidebook: Schedules, Previews and more

• Beginner’s guide to the World Cup

• World Cup posters for all 32 teams at Brazil 2014 (from ESPN),

• Top 25 Twitter accounts to follow for World Cup 2014,

• World Cup 2014 Simulations: Our calculations of who will advance in each stage of the World Cup,

• Updated odds on who will win the World Cup after Group matches,

• Betting advice and predictions for the World Cup,

• Download the World Soccer Talk app for iOS devices and Android for World Cup articles, videos and audio,

• A guide to how to pronounce the names of all of the players in the 2014 World Cup,

• Top contenders for the FIFA World Cup 2014 Golden Ball trophy

• Save money by camping in Brazil,

• Who will win the World Cup?

World Cup 2014 news

• World Cup 2014 news (updated as news breaks),

• World Cup Previews (audio),

• Watch the 6 best goal celebrations of Mexico’s Miguel Herrera,

• Our pick for who will lift the World Cup trophy,

• World Soccer Talk reveals extensive World Cup 2014 coverage plans

• USA 23-man squad for World Cup 2014,

• Mexico names World Cup 23-man roster

World Cup merchandise

• Official shirts from all 32 World Cup teams,

• Panini stickers for 2014 FIFA World Cup now available in stores nationwide,

• adidas release limited edition Copa Mundial soccer boots.

World Cup fantasy game

• Play the Fantasy World Cup game for your chance to win instant cash prizes.

World Cup videos

• Top 25 most exciting World Cup moments,

• Watch HBO John Oliver’s rant about FIFA and the World Cup

• Is Nike’s World Cup commercial the best soccer ad ever? Watch the video,

• Nike’s The Last Game video features Zlatan, Neymar, Ronaldo, Rooney and Tim Howard

• How World Cup 2022 was stolen from the USA

• Watch Brazil vs Italy: 1982 World Cup (The Full 90 Minutes),

• ESPN launches World Cup TV commercial starring USMNT and American Outlaws,

• Watch the top 10 World Cup commercials of all time,

• Watch BBC’s video promos for World Cup 2014,

• Listen to the official World Cup 2014 song starring rapper Pitbull,

• Watch the music video for the official World Cup 2014 song starring JLo and Pitbull

• World Cup 1990 match highlights and fond memories of Italia 90,

• Watch ESPN’s first World Cup 2014 TV commercial,

• Watch Ian Darke commentating a date in new World Cup ad,

• ESPN’s video: Every 4 Years, the world has one time zone,

• Adidas’s World Cup commercial features Leo Messi and Luis Suarez,

Team Previews and Rosters

Algeria: World Cup 2014 Team Preview and Roster

Argentina: World Cup 2014 Team Preview and Roster

Australia: World Cup 2014 Team Preview and Roster

Belgium: World Cup 2014 Team Preview and Roster

Bosnia and Herzegovina: World Cup 2014 Team Preview and Roster

Brazil: World Cup 2014 Team Preview and Roster

Cameroon: World Cup 2014 Team Preview and Roster

Chile: World Cup 2014 Team Preview and Roster

Colombia: World Cup 2014 Team Preview and Roster

Costa Rica: World Cup 2014 Team Preview and Roster

Croatia: World Cup 2014 Team Preview and Roster

Ecuador: World Cup 2014 Team Preview and Roster

England: World Cup 2014 Team Preview and Roster

France: World Cup 2014 Team Preview and Roster

Germany: World Cup 2014 Team Preview and Roster

Ghana: World Cup 2014 Team Preview and Roster

Greece: World Cup 2014 Team Preview and Roster

Holland: World Cup 2014 Team Preview and Roster

Honduras: World Cup 2014 Team Preview and Roster

Iran: World Cup 2014 Team Preview and Roster

Italy: World Cup 2014 Team Preview and Roster

Ivory Coast: World Cup 2014 Team Preview and Roster

Japan: World Cup 2014 Team Preview and Roster

Mexico: World Cup 2014 Team Preview and Roster

Nigeria: World Cup 2014 Team Preview and Roster

Portugal: World Cup 2014 Team Preview and Roster

Russia: World Cup 2014 Team Preview and Roster

South Korea: World Cup 2014 Team Preview and Roster

Spain: World Cup 2014 Team Preview and Roster

Switzerland: World Cup 2014 Team Preview and Roster

United States: World Cup 2014 Team Preview and Roster

Uruguay: World Cup 2014 Team Preview and Roster

Team News & Articles

Algeria

Argentina

Australia

Belgium

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Brazil

Cameroon

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Croatia

Ecuador

England

France

Germany

Ghana

Greece

Holland

Honduras

Iran

Italy

Ivory Coast

Japan

Mexico

Nigeria

Portugal

Russia

South Korea

Spain

Switzerland

United States

Uruguay

Local

• Where to watch the World Cup in Los Angeles,

• Where to watch the World Cup in New York City,

• Where to watch the World Cup in Memphis,

• Where to watch the World Cup in Manhattan and Brooklyn,

• Where to watch the World Cup in South Florida,

• Where to watch the World Cup in Nashville.