With so many teams and leagues worldwide, finding soccer games on TV today can be a challenge. Outside of major international tournaments such as the World Cup, each major country in the world possesses their own domestic league and cup. To boot, the individual soccer federations assigned to each continent and region host international tournaments with their clubs.

It is easy to follow one team and learn when one of their games is. After all, a team will play no more than three games a week.

However, for the fans of the game at large, the streaming world can be a maze. Unfortunately, this is a costly maze due to the possible streaming expenses for different services.

The development of streaming services means an intricate path to find a certain team or game. For example, NBC broadcasts and streams the Premier League. However, ESPN broadcasts LaLiga, Bundesliga as well as the lower leagues and domestic tournaments. Paramount+, Peacock or beIN SPORTS require additional fees to stream certain soccer games.

DOWNLOAD: The ultimate soccer TV and streaming guide for various international soccer leagues.

The Premier League pulls in the largest English-language viewing audience for a league on United States television. Yet, many fans of the game stay up to date with major teams or players throughout the continent and the rest of the world.

Whether that be Lionel Messi at PSG in France, Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United or Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich, the world’s game lives up to its reputation as a global sport.

Soccer Games On TV Today

Below is a list of the soccer games on TV today and the services used to watch them.

Additional information regarding streaming services and where to find leagues throughout the world can is in our streaming guides section.

In conclusion, what questions do you have about soccer games on TV today? In short, let us know in the comments section below.