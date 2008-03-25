The following soccer books are all available for sale via Amazon. Interviews with each of these authors (or related-authors) can be heard on the EPL Talk Podcast, the only Premier League interview show on the internet.
A percentage of the proceeds from each sale goes to EPL Talk to help pay the hosting and software bills. Your support is greatly appreciated!
Also be sure to check out the other EPL Talk Shop pages for 2008-2009 EPL shirts, Euro 2008 shirts and football shirts.
Books
200+ Channels With Sports & News
- Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
- Watch Premier League, Women’s World Cup, Euro 2024 & Gold Cup
The New Home of MLS
- Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
- Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
- Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
- Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, Championship, & FA Cup
2,000+ soccer games per year
- Price: $5.99/mo
- Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & Brasileirāo
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
- Starting price: $5.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
- Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Loading...