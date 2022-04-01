In our special edition eBook, What The World Cup Means to Me, we’ve received contributions from many of the biggest names in the U.S. soccer circles. We would also like to include you. We want to hear your stories about what the World Cup means to you. And your memories of the first World Cup you watched.

All you have to do is post your story in the comments section below.

The beautiful thing about the World Cup is that it means something different to everyone. We all have different memories and experiences with the competition. Hearing or reading those stories from you is something we’re really looking forward to seeing in the comments section below.

If you haven’t downloaded the free What The World Cup Means to Me eBook yet, stay tuned for more details after it’s officially launched.

Also, please enjoy our video below where we interviewed several famous former players. We asked them to share their World Cup memories too.

