Celtic and Rangers are the first two teams to pop into most fans’ heads when they hear about Scottish soccer. Others may think of Hearts, Aberdeen or Hibernian. These clubs play in the top tier, the Scottish Premiership.

Scottish Championship TV Schedule

Following the same trend as the neighbors to the south, Scotland uses a Premier League and a Championship to divide the first and second tiers. The teams that finish in the top two in the Scottish Championship reach the Scottish Premier League. Then, to fill those spots vacated, the bottom two teams in the Scottish Premier League fall to the Championship.

Of course, that is if teams can survive the playoff. The bottom team in the Premier League is automatically relegated. Similarly, the top team in the Championship earns automatic promotion. However, the second-to-last team in the Scottish Premier League enters a playoff for status in next season’s league with the second-, third- and fourth-placed teams from that season’s Championship.

Just like the promotion playoffs in England, this set of games consistently provides drama as teams fight for status in the Scottish Premier League.

The same tournament-style promotion and relegation exists at the bottom end of the Scottish Championship as well. The Championship Playoff threatens relegation to the Scottish League One. In total, this trend persists until League Two, where the Scottish League stops.

Each league has 10 teams, except for the Scottish Premiership, which has 12. Of course, this is lower than the normal number of teams we see in the likes of England, France or Germany.

Therefore, the league makes schedule adjustments. The Scottish Championship TV schedule below settles any confusion

Scottish Championship Organization

Among the 10 teams in the Scottish Championship, each team plays its nine competitors four times. Therefore, there is a 36-game season to declare a champion, as well as the other spots for promotion or relegation.

In recent seasons, the COVID-19 pandemic forced changes to the scheduling that saw each team play each other three times, roughly.

Each 36-game season splits into two halves. A home-and-away pairing for each matchup exists in both halves of the season. There are no rewards or anything of the sort for the first half of the season. It is more for organizational purposes that the league gets two halves of the season.

With Paramount+ expanding its soccer content, the platform does carry some of the Scottish Championship TV schedule. However, those are only select games. Elsewhere, certain clubs do stream their own games. This provides access to more content, but it is selective among teams.

