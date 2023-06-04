Amazon Prime Video is set to release That Peter Crouch Film, a new documentary highlighting the former England striker’s career, sharing insights on his life-defining moments, struggles, and success.

The UK Original documentary film will be available for fans from June 22nd, 2023. From being jeered by fans during his professional debut to meeting his wife Abbey, the documentary promises to share unseen moments of one of the sport’s most unique and beloved stars.

The documentary highlights Crouch’s struggles in making it big in professional football. From being belittled for his height and rejected from club to club, it highlights Crouch’s journey to the top.

Crouch’s career

The striker made 460 appearances on the pitch with 42 England caps scoring 22 goals. Crouch also created the popular celebration that was an instant hit among fans: The Robot.

The Premier League’s tallest player represented Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Stoke City among many others in a career that spanned almost 20 years. Crouch also went to play in the 2006 and 2010 World Cups for his country.

Background of the film

The film is produced by Waterbee and directed by Benjamin Hirsch. Upon the film’s announcement, Crouch said, “When I was a teenager, or even a player, I’d have laughed you out of the room if you’d told me that I would have a film made about my career in football! But here we are and I’m so proud of what Workerbee and Prime Video have created. It’s an honor that this film has been made and hopefully it brings a smile to people’s faces.”

Prime subscribers can watch the film on the Prime Video app on smart TVs and handheld devices. It’s also available on Fire TV, Fire TV sticks, Fire tablets, and games consoles.

Prime members can also download and watch the film anywhere offline at no additional cost. In the US, Prime membership is available for $14.99 a month or $139 per year. New customers can also subscribe to a free 30-day trial.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PRiME Media Images