AC Milan are poised to finalize a deal to sign Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker in the coming days, according to reports from The Daily Telegraph. Talks are reportedly centered on a 2.5-year contract, extending until 2027, for the experienced England international and Manchester City captain.

The move, facilitated in part by the influence of Zlatan Ibrahimović, would represent a significant coup for Milan and bolster their defensive capabilities.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed Walker’s request to leave the Etihad Stadium, stating that the 34-year-old wants to explore opportunities to play abroad. Walker‘s omission from the matchday squad for City’s recent FA Cup victory over Salford City further fueled speculation about his impending transfer.

Guardiola explained, “It’s not easy for me to say because I should tell him, but he’s not here. So, two days ago, Kyle asked to explore the options to play abroad at the end of his career. He’s been our right-back, giving us something we didn’t have, but now in his mind he would like to explore to go to another country to play his last years for many reasons. For that reason, I prefer to play other players whose mind is here. He went to Txiki. He asked to explore; it doesn’t mean it’s going to happen because you never know the situation.”

Milan’s pursuit and Ibrahimović’s influence

Calciomercatto suggest that AC Milan are currently in the strongest position to secure Walker’s signature. The 2.5-year contract represents a significant commitment from Milan, indicating their confidence in Walker’s ability to contribute at a high level.

Interestingly, reports suggest that Zlatan Ibrahimović, despite his retirement, has played a key role in facilitating the move, leveraging his connections and influence within the football world. Ibrahimović’s involvement underscores the strategic planning behind this potential transfer and suggests a high level of confidence within the Milan camp.

Manchester City have already begun preparing for Walker’s potential departure. Rico Lewis has already exceeded his playing time from last season, showcasing his readiness to take on a more significant role.

Additionally, City is poised to complete the signing of Abdukodir Khusanov from Ligue 1 side Lens, providing further depth in their defensive options. This suggests that the club has a clear succession plan in place, mitigating the potential disruption caused by Walker’s departure.

Due to Serie A regulations regarding the registration of British players, AC Milan faces a potential constraint. They can only sign one of Walker or Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford without first offloading some of their current first-team players. This regulatory hurdle adds another layer of complexity to the transfer negotiations and underlines the strategic considerations Milan must make in their squad planning.