Viktor Gyökeres’ meteoric rise has caught the attention of Europe’s top clubs. The Sporting Lisbon striker, who recently scored a hat-trick against Manchester City in the Champions League, is attracting significant interest. However, a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has fallen through due to manager Luis Enrique‘s objections.

Gyökeres’ impressive form has generated widespread interest. Rumors linked him with numerous clubs, including Arsenal (reportedly prepared to offer €80 million), FC Barcelona, and Manchester United (at the request of manager Ruben Amorim). PSG was among the most determined suitors.

According to Foot Mercato, PSG sporting director Luis Campos held meetings with Gyökeres’ representatives, intending to sign the striker for €100 million. However, after informing manager Luis Enrique of the plan, the deal collapsed. Enrique reportedly stated, “They can sign him, but he’s going to play very little with me.”

Enrique cited tactical and footballing reasons for opposing the transfer. His decision has caused friction within PSG, with directors expressing regret at missing out on a player they were willing to spend €100 million on.

Luis Enrique’s reservations

Moreover, Enrique’s strained relationship with several players, marked by dressing-room tensions and public criticism, is adding to the club’s challenges.

Gyökeres’ incredible form this season (2024-25) underscores the interest in him: 24 goals in 21 matches, including 16 goals in 12 Primeira Liga games, 5 goals in 5 Champions League games, and 3 goals in 2 League Cup matches.

PSG’s failure to sign Gyökeres highlights the complexities of high-profile transfers and the crucial role of manager-player dynamics. Enrique’s decision, while seemingly controversial within the club, raises questions about his leadership and the team’s overall direction. The missed opportunity underscores Gyökeres’ value and the intense competition for his signature.