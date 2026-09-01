Lionel Messi’s international farewell set to trigger Argentina captaincy change as successor emerges

Lionel Messi‘s decision to step away from international soccer has left Argentina facing one of the biggest leadership changes in its modern history. The legendary forward’s departure brings an end to an era defined by trophies, unforgettable moments, and a captain who became synonymous with the national team, while a new figure now appears ready to take on the responsibility. Messi’s exit leaves a significant void in the dressing room, particularly after more than two decades representing Argentina.

The national team has enjoyed an extraordinary period of success under Lionel Scaloni, and the question now is who can carry that winning mentality into the next chapter. His international career lasted 21 years, during which he became Argentina’s all-time leading scorer and appearance maker while finally delivering the major trophies that had eluded him for so long.

Argentina won the 2021 and 2024 Copa America, as well as the 2022 World Cup, turning a previously frustrating international career into one of the greatest success stories in soccer history. His final chapter came at the 2026 World Cup, after which the 39-year-old decided that the time had come to step aside.

With Messi leaving and Nicolas Otamendi also no longer occupying his previous leadership role, Argentina suddenly needed a new central figure to wear the armband. Several candidates could have filled the position. Emiliano Martinez brings enormous personality and has repeatedly delivered in major matches, while Rodrigo De Paul has been one of the most vocal members of the squad during the Messi era.

Lautaro Martinez #22, Cristian Romero #13, Emiliano Martinez #23 and Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina sing the national anthem

Lautaro Martinez also has leadership credentials after becoming captain at club level, while Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez represent younger options who could eventually become central figures for Argentina. Enzo, in particular, offers an intriguing long-term possibility because of his age, experience and previous captaincy responsibilities while at Chelsea.

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Cole Palmer of Chelsea hands the captain badge to Enzo Fernandez

Argentina finds its new leader: Who will succeed Messi’s armband?

However, one player has emerged ahead of the rest. According to various Argentina news outlets, including TVC News, Cristian Romero has been handed the Argentina captaincy following Messi’s retirement, marking the beginning of a new leadership era for the world champions.

The 28-year-old defender had already been part of the nation’s leadership group, previously serving behind Messi and Otamendi in the captaincy hierarchy. He has also worn the armband when senior figures were unavailable, giving him experience of the responsibility before receiving the permanent role.

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Lionel Messi #10 and Cristian Romero #13 of Argentina celebrate

Romero’s personality makes the decision particularly understandable. The Atletico Madrid defender is one of the strongest voices in the Argentina dressing room, while his aggressive style and constant communication have made him a natural emotional leader within Scaloni’s side.

His importance to Argentina has grown considerably since establishing himself as a defensive cornerstone. He played a key role in the team’s 2021 Copa America triumph, the 2022 World Cup victory and the 2024 continental success, before again emerging as an important figure during the 2026 World Cup.

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Messi’s words make Romero’s promotion even more significant

Romero’s appointment also carries an important personal connection to Messi. The former captain has previously praised his younger teammate’s contribution to Argentina’s defensive strength, describing his impact as “extraordinary.”

That endorsement adds another layer to the transition. Romero is effectively taking over the leadership of a team that Messi helped transform from perennial underachiever into one of international soccer’s dominant forces.

The defender also paid tribute to Messi following his retirement, making it clear how much the former captain meant to him and the rest of the squad. Romero wrote on social media: “What madness that this day has finally come, dear Leo.”

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He continued with an emotional reflection on the years they shared together, thanking Messi for his leadership and the legacy he leaves behind: “Thank you for leading in the most beautiful way possible, never putting yourself above anyone, always with that humility and that special way of carrying our badge and defending it with all your heart.”