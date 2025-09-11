Lionel Messi could reportedly attend FC Barcelona presidential elections, but not with Joan Laporta

Lionel Messi remains one of FC Barcelona’s most cherished icons, adored by fans even years after his sudden departure in 2021. In a potential twist that could reignite his bond with the club, the Argentine legend could reportedly play a role in the upcoming presidential elections, though not in direct support of current president Joan Laporta.

Since leaving amid the club’s financial turmoil in 2021, Messi has often expressed a desire to return to Barcelona, the place where he spent most of his life and built his career. A proper farewell ceremony has long been discussed, with supporters eager for a fitting tribute, but so far none of those plans have come to fruition.

At one point, Messi’s return was expected to coincide with the reopening of the renovated Camp Nou. However, with the stadium still awaiting final approval from local authorities, those plans collapsed. With little movement from the club to honor him in recent years, the Inter Miami star is now rumored to be considering an appearance at the elections instead.

According to Spanish outlet Cadena SER, Messi has not ruled out taking part in the electoral process. While a definitive answer has not been given, reports suggest he has considered making some kind of gesture, whether by casting his vote or simply appearing during the event.

The outlet also claims Messi has been in touch with members of Barcelona’s inner circle, though not one related with Laporta. With his desire to reconnect with the club after years of silence, and Laporta’s presidency nearing its final stretch, the Argentine’s potential involvement could send shockwaves through the Catalan side.

Messi, Laporta, and a fractured relationship

After turbulent years under former president Josep Maria Bartomeu, when the club spiraled into financial crisis and players were asked to take pay cuts, the 2021 elections were seen as a turning point. For the first time in his career, Messi cast his vote in the election, an act widely interpreted as a symbolic message to the club, its executives, and the fans.

Laporta, eager to resolve Messi’s expiring contract, repeatedly highlighted his close ties with the player and his family. “If I win, I will call Jorge Messi today,” Laporta said after casting his ballot, reinforcing his image as the president who could keep the legend in Catalonia.

But events unfolded differently. When his contract expired, Messi left the club in tears, announcing his departure in 2021 in one of the most emotional moments in Barça’s history. Since then, neither Messi nor Laporta has spoken openly about each other, fueling speculation of a fractured relationship. The tension resurfaced last year when Messi declined an invitation to Barcelona’s 125th anniversary gala, citing sponsor commitments. a move many interpreted as another sign of the lingering divide.

