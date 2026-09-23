Cristiano Ronaldo reveals the key secret to why Portugal’s captain is happier than ever at 41 after making one major change

Cristiano Ronaldo has entered a different stage of his extraordinary career, one where the pressure surrounding every performance appears to carry less weight than it once did. At 41 years old, with more than two decades at the highest level behind him, the Portugal captain offered a revealing glimpse into his current mindset during a national team press conference.

After winning five Ballon d’Or awards, multiple Champions League titles and major international honors while becoming the all-time leading men’s international goalscorer, Ronaldo appears increasingly comfortable with his place in soccer history.

Moreover, the veteran still has plenty of ambitions, including the pursuit of 1,000 career goals and continuing to contribute to Portugal. Yet his latest comments suggest that he no longer needs another trophy, record or performance to validate everything he has already accomplished.

A journalist pointed out that Ronaldo appeared unusually calm, spontaneous and relaxed compared with some of his previous media appearances. The question then turned personal, asking whether he was enjoying this chapter of his career more than ever and what he would tell the younger version of himself.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal shows dejection

Ronaldo has learned to accept what he cannot control

Ronaldo’s response centered on something that has taken years of experience to develop. Rather than focusing on the constant scrutiny surrounding him, he explained that he has learned to understand himself and accept that some things in soccer will never change.

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“As I often say, I’m comfortable with myself,” Ronaldo said. He acknowledged that criticism will always exist, regardless of whether a player is performing well or making mistakes, describing it as an unavoidable part of the sport.

“The criticism will always be there, and I can’t deny that. It’s normal. That’s football,” he explained. “Even when you do things right, people criticize you. So imagine when you do things wrong! That’s normal.”

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Ronaldo reveals what has made him happier

The biggest insight into Ronaldo’s current mindset came when he explained what now matters most to him. He said his happiness comes from knowing who he is, understanding the work that took him to the top, and surrounding himself with people who trust him.

“I’ve learned to live with it, but for me, the most important thing is that I know who I am,” Ronaldo said. “I know what I do to be here. And I know what I’ve done to achieve the success I’ve achieved.”

That perspective appears to have changed the way he handles the inevitable noise surrounding his career. Ronaldo has spent years being judged against impossible standards, but he now seems more interested in the people who continue to support him than those who question him. “So I’m happy. I’m happy with myself, you know?” he added.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal in action during the UEFA Euro 2004

His message to the young Cristiano Ronaldo

The question about his younger self also revealed what Ronaldo considers to be one of the most meaningful parts of his legacy. While his career has been built around goals, trophies, records and individual awards, he highlighted the influence he has had on young fans who view him as a role model. “I know why young children, in particular, love Cristiano, because they see me as a role model. And for me, that’s the most important thing,” the veteran added.

He also suggested that this responsibility could continue long after his playing career ends. “And I’ll continue doing that even after I retire, even if that’s ten years from now,” he said, offering a glimpse into how long he believes he could potentially remain involved in soccer.

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