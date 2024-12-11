In a season brimming with optimism, Barcelona faces a potentially devastating setback regarding one of its most impactful new signings. This summer addition, who has already scored six goals in 12 games, has rapidly become a cornerstone of Hansi Flick’s project. However, contractual complications and lingering financial woes could see him leave the club for free as early as January.

Barcelona’s current predicament stems from its inability to finalize this player’s registration for the second half of the season, a critical deadline looming on December 31, 2024. With just weeks remaining, the club is racing against time to secure its €55 million investment and avoid a public relations disaster.

The player in question is Dani Olmo, a standout performer since his move from Leipzig during the summer transfer window. Olmo, a Euro 2024 champion, arrived with immense expectations and has not disappointed. His contributions in both domestic and European competitions have been pivotal, notching six goals and providing several assists in just 12 appearances.

Despite his immediate impact, Olmo’s tenure at Barcelona hangs by a thread due to a clause in his contract. According to Mundo Deportivo, Olmo agreed to an unconventional deal at the time of his signing. Barcelona, constrained by La Liga‘s strict financial regulations, initially registered him under the emergency injury rule, utilizing salary space freed up by Andreas Christensen’s long-term injury.

This arrangement came with a caveat: Olmo was registered for only the first half of the season. A contractual clause now stipulates that if the Catalan side fails to re-register him for the second half, the player can leave as a free agent in January.

What’s next for Barcelona and Olmo?

Barcelona’s precarious financial situation has forced the club into a race against time. To secure the Spaniard’s future, the Blaugrana must generate additional revenue before the year’s end. Recent developments, such as a new sponsorship deal with Nike, have offered some relief. The club is also exploring innovative solutions, including selling VIP box rights at the future Camp Nou for the next 20 years.

Club President Joan Laporta has reportedly remained optimistic, stating publicly that there will be no issues registering Olmo. However, insiders suggest a degree of nervousness behind the scenes. While Olmo himself maintains “blind faith” in the club’s ability to resolve the situation, the urgency is undeniable.