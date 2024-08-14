There is always one certainty at AS Monaco every pre-season. Thanks to their respected place for nurturing talents, European giants come knocking with big offers to lure assets from the principality clubs. And, at times, they have to engage in expensive deals themselves with the hope of resale value. USMNT international Folarin Balogun is the latest name in this category.

When Adi Hutter took the reins at Monaco, the hunt for goals took center stage as Mayron Boadu and Kevin Volland saw the exit door. Balogun, who guided USMNT to a Nations League triumph, was the first name on their wishlist, but it wasn’t easy to complete the deal from Arsenal.

Monaco’s fourth most expensive signing was destined to play alongside club legend Wissam Ben Yedder. The reported $43m value is the biggest transfer fee involving an American player, bar Christian Pulisic.

A thoroughly successful loan spell at Stade Reims was the catalyst for the transfer. He was the youngest player in the European top-five league to net more than 20 league goals in the 2022/23 season. By the end of the campaign, he decided to represent his country of birth in international soccer.

Difficult first season at the back of his mind

Balogun’s debut season as a Monegasque can be described by Stade Louis II’s dull atmosphere: Quiet. The guy who scored against all the top-four teams in Reims colors hardly found his shooting boots on his return to French soccer.

On his first start, he missed two penalty kicks in a frustrating defeat to derby rivals Nice. He followed it up with back-to-back goals against Marseille and his former employers, but there was only one more strike in the next four months.

Against pre-season expectations, the club’s second all-time top-scorer Ben Yedder was still in the limelight. While the French striker reached double digits for the ninth time in Ligue 1, Balogun ended the campaign with a disappointing tally of seven goals. Hutter’s attempt at a strike partnership was also unsuccessful.

Nonetheless, Monaco proceeded with their initial plan once the curtain closed. Ben Yedder, now 34, left the club as a free agent. Despite major changes in the top brass – Thiago Scuro replacing highly-coveted Paul Mitchell – the unwavering trust in the club’s major investment still stands.

New season, new Folarin Balogun at Monaco?

17-year-old George Ilenikhena replaced the striker who is nearly double his age. With Christian Mawissa (19) and Lamine Camara (20) also on board, the already youthful side further reduced its squad’s average age.

That bodes well for the ever-improving Balogun, who played a decent Copa America tournament despite USMNT’s shortcomings. After he returned to Monaco for pre-season, Flo started all their last three friendlies. That includes playing the full 90 minutes in an eye-catching victory over Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy.

When Monaco spends big on a player, it usually bears fruit. Radamel Falcao and Ben Yedder left the club registering three-digit goals. The most expensive one, James Rodriguez, only stayed for a season, but they nearly doubled the fee with his transfer to Real Madrid.

For Balogun, the jury is still out. It all starts again for him and his fellow youngsters on home soil against newly-promoted AS Saint-Etienne on Saturday. Time is certainly on his side.

