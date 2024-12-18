Barcelona is set to embark on an exciting pre-season tour in Asia during the summer of 2025, marking a return to the continent after three consecutive summers in the United States. The Catalan giants, who will not participate in the 2025 Club World Cup in the USA, have instead signed a deal to play a series of high-profile friendly matches across Asia.

Hansi Flick’s side has secured an agreement to play four exhibition matches in Asia as part of “The Tournament,” with the possibility of a fifth game before May 30, 2025. This decision follows the confirmation that Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will represent Spain in the FIFA Club World Cup, leaving the Blaugrana free to plan an alternative pre-season schedule.

The matches are expected to be distributed between Japan and South Korea, with two fixtures in each country. While the specific venues are still being finalized, reports suggest a clash with a K-League XI and a potential showdown against Lionel Messi‘s 2019 worst nightmare as both clubs are also excluded from the Club World Cup.

In fact, one of the highlights of Barcelona’s Asian tour could be a marquee matchup against Liverpool, according to Sport. Both clubs, known for their rich soccering histories and global fanbases, would bring significant attention to the tournament.

This potential meeting would serve as a pre-season spectacle and a chance for Barcelona to test themselves against top-tier opposition ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. Given Liverpool’s exclusion from the Club World Cup, they are well-positioned to join the tournament in Asia.

Why Barcelona is returning to Asia

The timing of Barcelona’s final pre-season game remains uncertain and will depend heavily on their progress in the 2024-25 Champions League. The final is scheduled for May 31, 2025, in Munich, and should Barcelona qualify, the additional friendly match in Asia would likely be canceled.

If the Blaugrana fail to reach the Champions League final, the fifth match could be scheduled in the days following their final La Liga fixture against Athletic Club on May 25.

This shift to Asia underscores Barcelona’s commitment to strengthening their presence in the region. After three successive pre-season tours in the USA, the club is prioritizing its relationship with Asian markets, particularly Japan and South Korea, where they enjoy a massive following.

Additionally, Barcelona has partnered with a South Korean promotion company, reinforcing their intent to establish a stronger foothold in the Asian soccer market. The deal ensures significant exposure and financial benefits for the club, helping them maintain their global stature.