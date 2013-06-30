By Josh Harris.

Nickname: The Tigers

City: Kingston-Upon Hull, located near north east of England.

Hull City play their home matches at the 25,500 seater KC stadium, which is shared by the city’s rugby league sides. The club were founded in 1904 and were recently promoted after finishing second in the Championship during the 2012-13 season. The club’s kit colours were traditionally white shirts with black shorts and socks, but during the 1990’s the kit was changed to ‘tiger skin’ designs, before gradually changing to amber and black stripes.

Arch-enemy: Hull City’s traditional rivalries are Sheffield United, but a recent survey suggested that Leeds United are considered the Tigers’ main rivals. There is also the ‘Humber derby’ that sees Hull play against Scunthorpe, who are separated by the river Humble. The two teams are rarely in the same division, but the most recent fixture was during February 2011, which saw the Tigers run out 5-1 winners.

Hull are no strangers to the Premier League, as they were promoted through the play-offs in 2008 thanks to a Dean Windass goal at Wembley against Bristol City. The Tigers were only in the top flight for two seasons though, as they couldn’t quite manage safety a second time after the lucky escape in their first season back in the top flight.

Against all the odds, Hull City managed to gain automatic promotion on a dramatic final day of the 2012-13 season. With the final league position depending on the result between Watford and Wolves, the Tigers’ had no option but to watch the final few minutes at Vicarage Road. Despite only managing a 2-2 draw with Cardiff, Hull’s promotion was confirmed due to Leeds beating third-placed Watford.

Famous Players: Former notable Hull City players include Ken Wagstaff, Dean Windass, John ‘Jackie’ Smith, Tommy Bleakley, Matt Bell, Jimmy Lodge, Bert Mills, George Maddison, Cliff Woodhead, Billy Bly, Raich Carter, Viggo Jensen, Andy Davidson, Brian Bulless, Doug Clarke, Brian Horton, Tony Norman, Ken Houghton and Chris Chilton.

Honors: The Tigers have won the Football League Championship Play-offs, League One and the Third Division North twice.

Fun Fact: The club’s widest winning margin was an 11-1 victory over Carlisle United in 1939.

