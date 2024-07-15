The ongoing pursuit of a domestic Ligue 1 TV rights holder in France has come to a close with two familiar broadcasters. DAZN and beIN SPORTS will combine to broadcast every game of the Ligue 1 season for viewers in France. The deal was completed just weeks before the Ligue 1 season begins. Kickoff for the 18-team league’s 2024/25 campaign is Aug. 16.

The deal between Ligue 1 and the two broadcasters also helps the future of the French league. DAZN and beIN SPORTS will collaborate on broadcasting Ligue 1 games in France from the 2024/25 season through the 2028/29 campaign. That five-year deal does not quite hit the lofty goals Ligue 1 set out for itself regarding annual revenue. DAZN, which will stream eight out of nine games every matchday, is paying $436.4 million annually for those rights. beIN SPORTS will broadcast one marquee matchup from every matchday for viewers in France. It is paying $109 million for those games.

The deal has immediate benefits. Several French clubs have been on the verge of bankruptcy without the benefit of a rights deal. The indecisiveness had major impacts on the financial stability of clubs like Nantes or Lens. These are not small clubs, either. Lens, for example, finished second in Ligue 1 in 2022/23 to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. Now, these clubs, as well as others, can earn much-needed revenue.

No direct-to-consumer TV rights deal for Ligue 1 in France

This ends Ligue 1’s direct-to-consumer streaming service that was floated. American billionaire John Textor, the majority owner of French side Lyon, was a known proponent of the streaming service operated by Ligue 1. There was reason to believe it could have been viable. With its platform, Ligue 1 can control the content and have more say on advertising partners and broadcast decisions. Now, the league is at the mercy of beIN SPORTS and DAZN.

However, setting up its streaming service is costly. As seen with the financial struggles of several French clubs, Ligue 1 does not have the financial power to do this. In theory, it can be profitable, but the necessary infrastructure and audience growth would be too long and risky for Ligue 1 to take on.

What this means for Ligue 1 rights in the United States

Much like the domestic TV rights, Ligue 1 does not have a broadcast rights holder in the United States. Previously, games aired on beIN SPORTS, but there is a noted lack of interest in the league currently. While PSG is a strong squad, the loss of Kylian Mbappe takes away much of the intrigue that common fans would have. Stars and elite players have been proven to bring in audiences, but Ligue 1 does not have that currently.

Ligue 1 knows it wants to move away from beIN SPORTS in the United States to get more reach. At the same time, there may not be much or any interest in the rights from ESPN and CBS, according to World Soccer Talk sources.

Now, Ligue 1 can turn all of its focus to the international rights deal. Once again, time is of the essence. One month away from the start of the season, Ligue 1’s future on US television is in doubt.

PHOTOS: IMAGO