Preseason friendlies (also known as exhibition games) featuring Premier League teams are one of the rituals of summer. This summer, with the World Cup, the window of time that clubs can play friendlies is reduced, but many of the clubs will still be touring the world. During July and August, all 20 Premier League clubs will be traveling throughout England and many of them around the world to play friendly matches to get ready for the new season.

The following are the most recently updated list of pre season friendlies for Premier League clubs during the summer of 2010:

July 10

Kidderminster Harriers vs. West Bromwich Albion, Aggborough, Kidderminster, England

Sydney FC vs. Everton, ANZ Stadium, Sydney

SK Sturm Graz vs. Blackburn Rovers, UPC-Arena, Graz, Austria, 5:00 GMT

July 14

Melbourne Heart vs. Everton, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne

Charlotte Eagles vs. Bolton Wanderers, Restart Field, Charlotte, North Carolina (tickets)

Peterborough United vs. West Ham United, London Road Stadium, Peterborough, England, 7:45 GMT

Brentford vs. Fulham, Griffin Park, London, 8:00 GMT

July 16

Hong Kong National Team vs. Birmingham City, Hong Kong Stadium, Hong Kong

Manchester United vs. Celtic, Rogers Center, Toronto, Canada (tickets)

July 17

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, Selhurst Park, London, 3:00 GMT

Brisbane Roar vs. Everton, Suncorp Stadium, Queensland, Australia

Barnet FC vs. Arsenal, Underhill Stadium, London

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Buck Shaw Stadium, San Jose, CA, (tickets)

Charleston Battery vs. Bolton Wanderers, Blackbaud Stadium, Daniel Island, South Carolina, 7:30 EST (tickets)

Portland Timbers vs. Manchester City, Merlo Field (University of Portland), Portland, Oregon (exclusively for season ticket holders)

Fleetwood Town vs. Blackburn Rovers, Highbury Stadium, Fleetwood, England, 3:00 GMT

Bohemians (Ireland) vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, Dalymount Park, Dublin, 3:00 GMT

Bournemouth vs. Fulham, Dean Court, Bournemouth, England, 3:00 GMT

Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) vs. Liverpool, Cashpoint-Aren, Altach, Austria

July 20

Walsall vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, The Banks Stadium, Walsall, England, 7:45 GMT

Preston North End vs. Blackburn Rovers, Deepdale, Preston, England, 7:45 GMT

July 21

Philadelphia Union vs. Manchester United, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia (tickets)

Toronto FC vs. Bolton Wanderers, BMO Field, Toronto (tickets)

Huddersfield Town vs. Blackburn Rovers, Galpharm Stadium, Huddersfield, England, 7:45 GMT

Grasshoppers (Switzerland) vs. Liverpool, Letzigrund, Zürich, Switzerland

July 22

Nantwich County vs. Stoke City, Weaver Stadium, Nantwich, England

NY Football Challenge: New YorkRed Bulls vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Red Bull Arena, New York City, 8:00 EST (tickets)

July 23

NY Football Challenge: Manchester City vs. Sporting Lisbon, Red Bull Arena, New York City, 8:00 EST (tickets)

Manchester City vs. Sporting Lisbon, Red Bull Arena, New York City, 8:00 EST (tickets) Ajax vs. Chelsea, Amsterdam Arena, Amsterdam

July 24

Newcastle Town vs. Stoke City, Lyme Valley Stadium, Staffordshire, England

Norwich City vs. Newcastle United, Carrow Road, Norwich, England, 3:00 GMT

Sunderland vs. Hull City, Estadio Municipal de Albufeira, Portimao, Portugal, 8:30 GMT

Preston North End vs. Everton, Deepdale, Preston, England, 3:00 GMT

Kaiserslautern vs. Liverpool, Fritz Walter Stadium, Kaiserslautern, Germany

Rochdale vs. Bolton Wanderers, Spotland Stadium, Rochdale, England, 3:00 GMT

Marine vs. Wigan, Rossett Park, Crosby, England, 3:00 GMT

Kaiserslautern vs. Liverpool, Fritz Walter Stadion, Kaiserslautern, Germany

July 25

Kansas City Wizards vs. Manchester United, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City (tickets)

Sydney Festival of Football: Glasgow Rangers vs. Blackburn Rovers, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney,

Glasgow Rangers vs. Blackburn Rovers, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, NY Football Challenge: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sporting Lisbon, New York City, 1:00 EST (tickets)

NY Football Challenge: New York Red Bulls vs. Manchester City, New York City, 3:30 PM (tickets)

July 27

Derby County vs. Stoke City, Pride Park, Derby, England

Doncaster vs. West Bromwich Albion, Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster, England

Reading vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, Madejski Stadium, Reading, England, 8:00 GMT

Walsall vs. Aston Villa, Banks’s Stadium, Walsall, England, 7:45 GMT

July 28

Club America vs. Manchester City, Georgia Dome, Atlanta (tickets)

Preston North End vs. Wigan Athletic, Deepdale, Preston, England, 7:45 GMT

MLS All Stars vs. Manchester United, Reliant Stadium, Houston (tickets)

MK Dons vs. West Ham United, stadium:mk, Denbigh, England, 7:30 GMT

Morecambe vs. Bolton Wanderers, Globe Arena, Morecambe, England, 7:45 GMT

Sydney Festival of Football: AEK Athens vs. Blackburn Rovers, Sydney Festival of Football, Sydney

July 29

Wycombe Wanderers vs. Chelsea, Adams Park, Buckinghamshire, England

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Villarreal, White Heart Lane, London, 8:00 GMT

July 30

Chivas vs. Manchester United, Estadio Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico

Fleetwood Town vs. Bolton Wanderers, Highbury, Fleetwood, England, 7:45 GMT

July 31

Manchester City vs. Inter Milan, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, 8:00 EST (tickets)

Borussia Moenchengladbac vs. Liverpool, Borussia Park, Moenchengladbac, Germany

Norwich City vs. Everton, Carrow Road, Norwich, England, 3:00 GMT

Leeds United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, Elland Road, Leeds, England, 3:00 GMT

Burnley vs. Stoke City, Turf Moore, Burnley, England

Robin Park FC vs. Wigan Athletic, Robin Park Arena, Wigan, England, 3:00 GMT

Falkirk vs. Bolton Wanderers, Falkirk Stadium, Falkirk, Scotland, 3:00 GMT

Ipswich Town vs. West Ham United, Portman Road, Suffolk, England

Leicester City vs. Sunderland, Walkers Stadium, Leicester, Engand

Newcastle United vs. PSV Eindhoven, St. James Park, Newcastle, England (tentative)

Portsmouth vs. Fulham, Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England,

Emirates Cup: Celtic vs. Olympique Lyonnais, Emirates Stadium, London, 2:00 GMT

Emirates Cup: Celtic vs. Olympique Lyonnais, Emirates Stadium, London, 2:00 GMT

Emirates Cup: AC Milan vs. Arsenal, Emirates Stadium, London, 4:20 GMT

Guadiana Cup: Feyenoord Rotterdam vs. Aston Villa, Vila Real de San Antonio, Algrave, Portugal, 9:15 GMT

Sydney Festival of Football: Sydney FC vs. Blackburn Rovers, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney

August 1

Emirates Cup: AC Milan vs. Olympique Lyonnais, Emirates Stadium, London, 2:00 GMT

Emirates Cup: AC Milan vs. Olympique Lyonnais, Emirates Stadium, London, 2:00 GMT

Emirates Cup: Celtic vs. Arsenal, Emirates Stadium, London, 4:20 GMT

Guadiana Cup: Benfica vs. Aston Villa, Vila Real de San Antonio, Algrave, Portugal, 9:15 GMT

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Chelsea, Commerzbank-Arena, Frankfurt, Germany

August 2

St Johnstone vs. Bolton Wanderers, McDiarmid Park, Tulloch, Scotland, 7:45 GMT

August 3

MK Dons vs. Birmingham City, Stadium:mk, Buckinghamshire, England. 7:30 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Stoke City, Memorial Ground, Bristol, England

Heart of Midlothian vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, Edinburgh, Scotland, 7:00 GMT

Eusebio Cup: Benefica vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Estadio da Lu, Lisbon, Portugal, 7:45 GMT

Eusebio Cup: Benefica vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Estadio da Lu, Lisbon, Portugal, 7:45 GMT

RC Deportivo de La Coruna vs. Newcastle United, Riazor Stadium, A Coruna, Spain, 8:00 GMT

August 4

Leeds United vs. Wigan Athletic, Elland Road, Leeds, England

Everton (England) vs. Everton (Chile), Goodison Park, Liverpool

Airtricity League XI vs. Manchester United, Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Hamburg vs. Chelsea, HSH Nordbank Arena, Hamburg, Germany

Ferrostaal Cup: Borussia Dortmund vs. Manchester City, Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany

August 6

Wrexham vs. Stoke City, Racecourse Ground, Wrexham, Wales, 7:45 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Velencia, Villa Park, Aston, England, 7:45 GMT

Bolton Wanderers vs. Osasuna, Reebok Stadium, Bolton, England

August 7

Legia Warsaw vs. Arsenal, Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Warsaw, Poland

Kendal vs. Wigan Athletic, Lakeland Road Stadium, Kendal, England, 3:00 GMT

Hearts vs. Blackburn Rovers, Tynecastle Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, 3:00 GMT

Fulham vs. Werder Breman, Craven Cottage, London, 3:00 GMT

Glasgow Rangers vs. Newcastle United, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland, 3:00 GMT

RC Deportivo La Coruna vs. West Ham United, Upton Park, West Ham, England, 3:00 GMT

Wolfsburg vs. Everton, Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Germany

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fiorentina, White Heart Lane, London, 3:00 GMT

Manchester City vs. Valencia, City of Manchester Stadium, Manchester, England, 7:00 GMT

August 10