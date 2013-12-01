Here are the Premier League shirts available for the 2013-14 season.
Arsenal Home Shirt
Arsenal Away Shirt
Aston Villa Home Shirt
Aston Villa Away Shirt
Chelsea Home Shirt
Chelsea Away Shirt
Chelsea Third Shirt
Everton Home Shirt
Liverpool Home Shirt
Liverpool Away Shirt
Liverpool Third Shirt
Manchester City Home Shirt
Manchester City Away Shirt
Manchester United Home Shirt
Manchester United Away Shirt
Newcastle United Home Shirt
Newcastle United Away Shirt
Sunderland Home Shirt
Tottenham Hotspur Home Shirt
Tottenham Hotspur Away Shirt
New shirts are added all the time, so if your club’s shirt is not featured above, check the World Soccer Talk shop. Or, if you can’t find it, visit your club’s official online store.
