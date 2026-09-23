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Cristiano Ronaldo makes Portugal selection stance clear with surprise bench admission ahead of Nations League title defence

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal applauds fans
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal applauds fans

Cristiano Ronaldo has made his position clear as Portugal prepares to begin its UEFA Nations League title defence under new head coach Jorge Jesus. At the age of 41, the captain remains one of the central figures in the national team, but his latest comments have offered an intriguing glimpse into how he sees his role during a new chapter for Portugal.

Jesus has already made it clear that reputation alone will not determine his selections. The coach, who previously worked with Ronaldo at Al-Nassr and guided the Saudi club to the Saudi Pro League title, is preparing Portugal for a demanding run of Nations League fixtures beginning against Wales.

Jesus has previously stressed that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s name will not guarantee him a place in the starting XI. The new Portugal coach has said that current performances will determine his decisions, despite recognizing the extraordinary career Ronaldo has had.

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“Cristiano is a player like all the others. If he performs well, he plays. If he doesn’t, he won’t,” Jesus said. “He has a different status and has won five Ballon d’Or awards, but does that influence my decisions? No.”

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal celebrates after a 2-1 win vs Croatia.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal celebrates after a 2-1 win vs Croatia.

That approach creates an interesting dynamic between the two men. Jesus knows Ronaldo well from their time together at Al-Nassr, but his first international squad suggests that the veteran’s place will be judged alongside every other player.

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Ronaldo leaves the decision in Jesus’ hands

With Portugal facing Wales in Lisbon on Thursday, Ronaldo was asked about his role and whether he would be prepared to accept a different position within the team. His response revealed a willingness to put the coach’s decisions ahead of his own desire to start. “I’m completely ready to play. If the coach wants me to start the match on the bench, I’m ready for that too,” Ronaldo told reporters on Wednesday.

The Portugal captain went even further, insisting that he would have no issue with being left out of the match entirely. “Even if I don’t play in the match, there won’t be a problem. It’s about managing the squad, and that’s the coach’s responsibility,” he added.

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That admission is particularly notable given Ronaldo’s status with Portugal. The forward has been a near-constant presence for the national team for more than two decades, but he now appears prepared to accept whatever role Jesus believes is best for the squad.

Ronaldo accepts the need for rotation after two decades with the national team

The veteran explained that the compressed schedule makes rotation inevitable, especially with Portugal facing several matches in a short period. Ronaldo acknowledged that it would be unrealistic to expect every player to complete 90 minutes in every game.

“We haven’t discussed it much, but I understand that things will work this way given the short amount of time and the fact that it’s impossible for every player to play the full 90 minutes, he said. Ronaldo’s final message was equally clear. “So, I’m ready. Whenever the national team needs me, as has been the case throughout my career of more than 20 years with the team, I’ll make my contribution.”

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Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal shows dejection after the 0-1 defeat against Spain.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal shows dejection after the 0-1 defeat against Spain.

The comments underline how the 41-year-old views his international future at this stage of his career. He remains determined to contribute, while accepting that Jesus will ultimately decide when and how he is used.

The Nations League represents another opportunity for Ronaldo to add to his international legacy. Portugal enters the competition as the defending champion, having beaten Spain on penalties in the 2025 final to become the first two-time winner of the tournament. There is also the personal pursuit of 1,000 career goals, although Ronaldo has repeatedly indicated that the milestone is not an obsession.

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