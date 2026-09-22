Christian Pulisic could learn his future soon as Milan sets key contract renewal deadline after 266-day goalscoring drought ends

Christian Pulisic is finally back on the scoresheet, ending his frustrating goal drought for Milan in style. But this massive breakthrough means way more than just a single goal. With the club reportedly setting a strict deadline for his contract renewal, the American superstar is about to learn his fate very soon.

The forward had endured a difficult 2026, with injuries disrupting his rhythm and leaving him without a competitive goal for Milan this calendar year. His return to the scoresheet against Lecce, however, arrived at an important moment as the team prepares to make decisions about several key players.

Pulisic’s goal against Lecce ended a remarkable 266-day wait for a competitive goal, especially at San Siro. His previous goal for Milan had come against Verona on December 28, while his only other goal in 2026 before Sunday had arrived in a friendly for the United States.

The goal itself was a moment of genuine quality. After Strahinja Pavlovic’s pinpoint long pass sailed over the visitors’ defense, Pulisic controlled the ball brilliantly before producing a first-time side-footed finish beyond the opposing goalkeeper.

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La Gazzetta dello Sport described the strike as “truly spectacular”, while Pulisic admitted afterward that the difficult period had taken its toll. “It’s been a difficult 2026 for me and the team,” he told DAZN, before joking: “I ran too much! I’m very tired.”

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Milan has set deadline for Pulisic’s renewal

The goal also continued a promising run for Pulisic since returning from injury. He assisted Diego Moreira against Lazio before featuring against Benfica, and he finally made his first Milan start of the season against Lecce.

With the American star beginning to rediscover his form, Milan is also preparing for a major decision over his future. According to MilanNews, the club wants to finalize new contracts for Pulisic and Adrien Rabiot before the winter transfer window.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan with the MOTM award

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The target is to reach agreements before the end of 2026, giving the Rossoneri clarity before the club enters the next stage of its squad planning. Pulisic’s current contract expires on June 30, 2027, although the club has an option to extend it by another year.

The Serie A giant reportedly does not want to simply activate that option without first reaching an agreement with the player. Milan’s preference is to negotiate a new contract that satisfies both sides and avoids the kind of uncertainty that can emerge when a player enters the final stages of his existing deal.

Pulisic viewed as key figure in Milan’s new project

The American’s importance extends beyond his performances. Owner Gerry Cardinale reportedly considers Pulisic a key player both sportingly and commercially, particularly because of his profile in the United States.

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Christian Pulisic of AC Milan with the MOTM award

That makes the renewal particularly significant as Milan attempts to establish greater stability under Amorim. Cardinale has publicly backed the new coach and appears prepared to give the project time to develop, unlike the uncertainty that surrounded previous managerial regimes.

Pulisic is therefore becoming an important piece of that wider project. Milan has already seen the 28-year-old’s value on the field, while his popularity in the United States gives the club another reason to want a long-term agreement.

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