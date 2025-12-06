Are Lionel Messi and Thomas Muller playing today? Predicted lineups for Inter Miami vs. Vancouver Whitecaps in the 2025 MLS Cup Final

The biggest match in MLS history arrives with Lionel Messi and Thomas Muller at the center of the global spotlight once again, as Inter Miami prepares to face Vancouver Whitecaps in a final that has rewritten every expectation the league once held. The event—the 2025 MLS Cup Final at Chase Stadium—carries a question that hovers over the build-up yet remains deliberately unanswered here: Are the two stars playing from the start today?

This is the night MLS always dreamed of, with two clubs built on contrasting philosophies stepping onto a stage shaped by world champions, generational names, and a rivalry revived on American soil. Even so, nothing compares to the aura Messi brings into a season-defining clash. Inter Miami enters the final having transformed itself into a force of spectacle and dominance, driven by Messi’s record-breaking playoff output and a tactical system sharpened under Javier Mascherano.

Meanwhile, Vancouver—reborn under Jesper Sorensen—arrives as one of the most complete teams of the year, shaped by the arrival of Thomas Muller, whose history with Messi stretches across a decade of international and club battles. Their clubs converge now in a single destination, chasing their first-ever MLS Cup, a moment that will alter both histories forever.

Inter Miami’s evolution has been staggering. In the postseason alone, the club scored 17 goals in five games, overwhelming Nashville, Cincinnati, and NYCFC with a level of attacking cohesion MLS has rarely seen. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has been the tactical and emotional heartbeat of this run, recording 13 playoff goal contributions, a new league record. Tonight also marks the final club match for Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, both retiring after the final whistle—an emotional core to the Herons’ motivation.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after scoring the team’s third goal with teammates Jordi Alba #18 and Sergio Busquets #5 of Inter Miami CF.

Vancouver’s historic charge and Muller’s final chapter

Vancouver’s story is equally remarkable. Once overlooked, Sorensen’s team is now Western Conference champion, Canadian Championship winner, and CONCACAF Champions Cup finalist. Muller’s arrival in August changed the club’s attacking dynamics instantly, adding an intelligence Miami knows well from past meetings.

His message ahead of the final was simple yet sharp: “I came to be successful… And for that, I have to win against Inter Miami. And Inter Miami is Messi.” Behind him is a resilient spine: Sebastian Berhalter, Andres Cubas, Brian White, and MLS Defender of the Year Tristan Blackmon. The Whitecaps believe they can replicate the blueprint used to eliminate Miami in the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal.

Thomas Müller #13 of the Vancouver Whitecaps FC celebrates after winning MLS Cup western conference final against San Diego FC.

Will Messi and Muller start?

According to the most consistent team selections throughout the playoffs, Lionel Messi and Thomas Muller are expected to start for their respective sides. The Argentine’s creative output, goal involvement, and influence on Miami’s positional play make him essential to Mascherano’s tactical plan.

But even with this expectation, the pressure on Miami remains immense. Muller’s Vancouver has already beaten them twice in 2025. Nothing is guaranteed—not even for one of the greatest players in history.

Inter Miami vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: Predicted lineups

Inter Miami predicted XI (4-3-3): Rocco Rios Novo; Weigandt, Falcon, Alba; Busquets, De Paul, Rodriguez; Allende, Silvetti, Messi.

Vancouver Whitecaps predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Takaoka; Ocampo, Blackmon, Priso, Laborda; Berhalter, Cubas, Sabbi, Ahmed; Muller; White.

