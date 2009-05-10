In May 2009, football fans from around the world cast their vote for what was the best EPL blogger during the 2008/2009 Premier League season.
The nominees were:
- Daryl Grove (The Offside)
- Ahmed Bilal (Soccerlens)
- Ollie Irish (Who Ate All The Pies)
- Rob Parker (Off The Post)
- Tom Dunmore (Pitch Invasion)
- Brian Phillips (The Run Of Play)
&amp;lt;br /&amp;gt; &amp;lt;a href=”http://answers.polldaddy.com/poll/1605449/” mce_href=”http://answers.polldaddy.com/poll/1605449/”&amp;gt;Who has been the best EPL blogger of the 2008/2009 season?&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;&amp;lt;span style=”font-size:9px;” mce_style=”font-size:9px;”&amp;gt;(&amp;lt;a href=”http://answers.polldaddy.com” mce_href=”http://answers.polldaddy.com”&amp;gt;opinion poll&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;)&amp;lt;/span&amp;gt;&amp;lt;br /&amp;gt;
View all of the 2008/2009 EPL Award categories:
- Best and Worst EPL Players, Teams and Managers
- Best EPL TV, Radio and Podcast Coverage
- Best EPL Blogs, Websites and Books
And see who the latest winners are in the most recent EPL Awards!
200+ Channels With Sports & News
- Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
- Watch Premier League, Women’s World Cup, Euro 2024 & Gold Cup
The New Home of MLS
- Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
- Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
- Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
- Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, Championship, & FA Cup
2,000+ soccer games per year
- Price: $5.99/mo
- Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & Brasileirāo
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
- Starting price: $5.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
- Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Loading...