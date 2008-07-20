Who doesn’t love free stuff? Feel free to download, read and share the following free items for soccer fans, from World Soccer Talk.

EPL Travel Guide eBook

Download a free copy of “In Pursuit Of Real Football: The Soccer Fan’s Ultimate Travel Guide to Attending EPL Matches in England” by clicking this link. Published by World Soccer Talk, this FREE 30 page online guide provides tips and advice of how to make your dream come true of a trip to England to watch Premier League matches in person.

The eBook contains tips on the best way to get tickets to Premier League matches, as well as how to find ways to travel around England while saving money.

The Best of EPL Talk, Volume 1

Before there was World Soccer Talk, there was EPL Talk.

This FREE 150 page eBook chronicles the best of EPL Talk from 2006 to 2007.

All of the articles stand the test of time and are as relevant today as when they were first written.

Whether you’re a new or veteran reader of World Soccer Talk, download the free copy of “The Best Of EPL Talk: Volume I” when you click this link.

EPL Talk Magazine, First Edition

In 2006, World Soccer Talk (then EPL Talk) published a FREE digital magazine about the Premier League. Download issue number one of the EPL Talk Magazine now.

The online publication features articles on several Premier League-related topics such as how clubs are using technology to improve their tactics, a day in the life of a Fox Soccer Channel viewer, an interview with Bobby McMahon and more.

If you have a PDF of the second edition of the EPL Talk Magazine, please contact us at web@worldsoccertalk.com (we lost our copy, and would like to provide it free of charge to our readers).

Soccer Interviews and Analysis

World Soccer Talk is the publisher of the longest running soccer podcast in the world. The first episode of the EPL Talk Podcast was published in 2006, and is still published weekly — seven years later.

Go back through our archives of the EPL Talk Podcast to listen to interviews with some of the biggest names in soccer such as Martin Tyler, Rodney Marsh, Patrick Barclay, Steve McClaren, Guillem Balague, Toby Charles and many others. The archives (and the feed on iTunes) features more than one hundred exclusive interviews and more than one hundred analysis review shows.