Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup
Comments

How far have Cape Verde advanced in the World Cup? All-time historical records and best finishes

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Follow us on Google!
Cape Verde are making history
© Lars Baron/Getty ImagesCape Verde are making history

Cape Verde are one of the newest countries to appear at the World Cup. Despite showing steady improvement over the last decade, the 2026 edition marks their first participation in the tournament after finally qualifying through the African qualifiers.

Their best-ever World Cup performance is already the current campaign. Cape Verde finished second in Group H after drawing with Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia, earning enough points to qualify for the Round of 32, where they now face Argentina.

Reaching the knockout stage in their first appearance represents the most important achievement in the country’s soccer history. With a population of nearly 500,000 people, Cape Verde have already exceeded expectations.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Their qualification

Cape Verde had never qualified for a World Cup before 2026. As a relatively new nation that only became independent from Portugal in 1975, their affiliation with FIFA did not come until 1982.

Vozinha is the captain of the team (Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Vozinha is the captain of the team (Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Their qualification campaign was built on an impressive run that required only one round, as they earned the group’s only qualification spot by finishing first in a six-team group that included a powerful nation like Cameroon.

Advertisement
What is Cape Verde’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Argentina?

see also

What is Cape Verde’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Argentina?

Knowing the second-placed team had to continue competing, Cape Verde were clear winners with 23 points from 10 matches after losing only once. They entered the final match with a two-point lead and secured qualification with a 3-0 victory over Eswatini.

Their 2026 campaign

Cape Verde entered a very difficult group alongside Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia but managed to remain unbeaten. A 0-0 draw with Spain immediately put them in the spotlight and raised hopes of reaching the next round. They followed that with a surprising 2-2 draw against Uruguay before doing enough in the final match to earn another 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia, finishing second behind Spain.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo finally erases painful 20-year-old personal World Cup record curse with historic Croatia goal

Cristiano Ronaldo finally erases painful 20-year-old personal World Cup record curse with historic Croatia goal

Naturally, all eyes were on their talismanic captain, who once again stepped up to provide the defining magic millions of fans were waiting to see.

Cristiano Ronaldo draws level with Lionel Messi in World Cup history after penalty vs Croatia

Cristiano Ronaldo draws level with Lionel Messi in World Cup history after penalty vs Croatia

Stepping up to the penalty spot, Ronaldo fired a strike that echoed across history, officially drawing level with Messi's World Cup legacy.

World Cup Daily Recap: Ronaldo Makes Knockout History as Croatia Heartbroken by VAR

World Cup Daily Recap: Ronaldo Makes Knockout History as Croatia Heartbroken by VAR

Adrian Sousa from Rabona TV breaks down an insane night in Toronto as Cristiano Ronaldo scores his first World Cup knockout goal and VAR denies Croatia.

World Cup Recap: Ronaldo Heroics Guide Portugal Past Croatia as Spain and Switzerland Dominate

World Cup Recap: Ronaldo Heroics Guide Portugal Past Croatia as Spain and Switzerland Dominate

Dan Riccio and Blake Price break down a high-stakes day of Round of 32 action on The 90th Minute, featuring Portugal's dramatic survival over Croatia.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo