



Episode 50 of the EPL Talk Podcast features an interview with Gabriele Marcotti, a prolific soccer journalist and one of the regular guests on The Game Podcast from The Times. During the interview, Marcotti discusses how he got into journalism, his memories of growing up watching the game in America, the most interesting fact about him (you’ll be surprised), what changes he recommends to the World Cup and Premiership, what it was like writing a book with Gianluca Vialli and much more.