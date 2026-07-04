What is Paraguay’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs France?

The competitive terrain at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has shifted into its most critical secondary phase, matching up a resilient Paraguay team against a star-studded France powerhouse in an epic Round of 16 knockout duel.

Having pulled off one of the absolute biggest upsets of the summer by completely stunning Germany in the initial elimination round, Gustavo Alfaro’s men enter this final-16 environment brimming with maximum confidence. Reflecting this tournament progression on the international scale, Paraguay has climbed to a live, unofficial position of 34th in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking.

While La Albirroja officially landed on North American soil occupying the 41st global seat on the June 11 pre-tournament index, their hard-fought defensive run has forced a positive trend in the live calculations.

Navigating a path to the quarterfinals, however, means confronting a multi-tier numerical gap against a title favorite sitting at the absolute top flight of the global game

Reviewing Ranks and Form

The tactical test waiting in the secondary phase is outlined by a massive numerical gulf on the leaderboard. France commands the 1st spot globally on the official leaderboard with an elite tier of 1,916.24 points, following a flawless tournament run topped by a dominant Round of 32 masterclass against Sweden.

The table below breaks down the baseline global rankings and tournament metrics for the two surviving challengers:

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Country FIFA Rank Total Points Baseline Previous Round Outcome France 1nd 1,916.24 Advanced (Defeated Sweden) Paraguay 34th 1,542.48 Advanced (Defeated Germany)

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Historical Benchmarks

Paraguay’s current ascension to the 34th position represents a steady stabilization window for a program defined by absolute tactical grit. Historically, the nation achieved its highest competitive zenith in 2001, when an legendary golden generation briefly propelled them to an all-time high of 8th in the world.

Conversely, their absolute lowest floor arrived during a severe modern transition period that saw them plummet to 103rd globally.

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