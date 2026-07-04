How to watch Paraguay vs France in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Paraguay vs France on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Paraguay vs France WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 5:00pm ET / 2:00pm PT • Saturday, July 4, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

France, the overwhelming tournament favorites, enter this Round of 16 clash looking to continue their dominant run. After a clinical 3-0 victory over a resilient Swedish side in the previous round, Les Bleus have established themselves as the team to beat, boasting an attack that has scored 13 goals in just four matches. Their combination of world-class talent and tactical discipline makes them a formidable opponent for any team.

In the opposite corner stands Paraguay, the tournament’s biggest surprise package. The South American side secured their spot in the knockouts with a historic penalty shootout victory against European powerhouse Germany. Relying on a stubborn, low-block defense and immense team spirit, Paraguay aims to defy the odds once again and produce another monumental upset on the world’s biggest stage.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The journeys of these two nations to the Round of 16 could not be more different. France has enjoyed a flawless campaign, securing four consecutive victories with an offensive display that has overwhelmed every opponent. Their path has been defined by control, creativity, and ruthless finishing, cementing their status as the team to beat.

Paraguay, meanwhile, has carved a path through sheer grit and defensive resilience. After a heavy opening loss to the USA, they regrouped to stifle opponents, culminating in the legendary defensive stand against Germany. This match presents a classic tactical battle: France‘s fluid, high-powered attack against Paraguay‘s compact and disciplined defensive shell. The game will likely be decided by whether France‘s creative stars can unlock a defense that has proven incredibly difficult to break down.

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For France, the motivation is clear: avoid complacency and take another confident step towards a third World title. For Paraguay, this is a free hit. With national pride soaring after their historic win, they play with the belief that their defensive system can frustrate even the world’s best and engineer another unforgettable upset.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, France has had the upper hand in this fixture on the global stage. The two nations have met twice before in the tournament, with France emerging victorious on both occasions, most notably a 1-0 extra-time win in the 1998 quarterfinals en route to their first title.

Their most recent encounter, a 2017 friendly, further underscores the gap in quality, as France cruised to a dominant 5-0 victory. While the stakes are infinitely higher now, that result provides a clear picture of the attacking potential France possesses when in form.

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Recent trends point heavily in France‘s favor. They are the first team in the tournament’s history to score three or more goals in five consecutive matches. While Paraguay‘s defensive record against European teams was bolstered by their triumph over Germany, they now face an attack that is statistically one of the most potent and clinical in modern tournament history.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

France arrives at this knockout stage with a nearly full-strength squad, while Paraguay is sweating on the fitness of a key offensive player.

Paraguay‘s biggest concern is the health of forward Julio Enciso, who scored their crucial goal against Germany before leaving with a muscular injury. His availability is questionable, and his absence would be a significant blow to their limited counter-attacking threat. Furthermore, defender Omar Alderete has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament.

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France, in contrast, faces minimal disruption. Striker Marcus Thuram is questionable but has been a peripheral figure, meaning manager Didier Deschamps will have his preferred starting eleven available. The core of the team that dismantled Sweden is fit, rested, and ready to go.

Paraguay Projected XI (4-4-2):

Gill; Caceres, Canale, G. Gomez, Alonso; Almiron, D. Gomez, Cubas, Galarza; Enciso, Avalos

Gustavo Alfaro will almost certainly deploy the same defensive 4-4-2 formation that successfully neutralized Germany. The entire strategy hinges on absorbing pressure, with the backline led by Gustavo Gomez and José Canale preparing for a relentless siege. The fitness of Julio Enciso is the critical variable for their offensive potential.

France Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Digne; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Barcola; Mbappe

Didier Deschamps is expected to field his most dynamic attacking lineup, with Kylian Mbappé leading the charge. The creative genius of Michael Olise in the number ten role, flanked by the blistering pace of Ousmane Dembélé and Bradley Barcola, will be tasked with breaking down Paraguay‘s low block. The solid midfield pairing of Aurélien Tchouaméni and Adrien Rabiot provides the necessary balance and defensive cover.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Paraguay vs France live stream on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs, so you can catch the action from anywhere.

In addition to this match, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to every single game of the 2026 tournament. You can also stream other top soccer leagues and competitions from around the world, such as Liga MX and LaLiga.

A subscription to Fubo is available for $14.99 per month, providing comprehensive coverage of the beautiful game.

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SEE MORE: Comprehensive schedule of World Cup games on US TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.