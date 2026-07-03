How to watch Australia vs Egypt in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Australia vs Egypt on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Australia vs Egypt WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT • Friday, July 3, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Australia enters the knockout stage looking to shatter a historical curse. The Socceroos have never won a match beyond the group phase in the tournament, falling in their two prior attempts in 2006 and 2022. Built on a rock-solid defense that has been nearly impenetrable, Australia will lean on its organization and physical resilience. With the advantage of a seven-day rest period, they have had ample time to prepare for a tactical battle against a technically gifted opponent.

For Egypt, this is uncharted territory and a moment of immense national pride. The Pharaohs have reached the knockout rounds for the first time in their history, fueled by an unexpectedly dynamic attack that has proven it’s more than just a one-man show. Despite their success, the pressure is immense, and the entire nation holds its breath over the fitness of star player Mohamed Salah. This match represents a golden opportunity for Egypt to make a definitive statement on the global stage.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The group stage painted a clear picture of two teams with contrasting strengths. Australia advanced through a mix of grit and tactical discipline, securing one win, one draw, and a loss to the host nation USA. Their progress was built on a formidable defense that conceded just two goals, but their attack has struggled to create consistent chances, ranking near the bottom of the competition for expected goals per shot.

Egypt, meanwhile, navigated their group unbeaten, showcasing an attacking flair that saw five different players find the net. Their direct, high-energy style has caused problems for opponents, but it has also exposed defensive vulnerabilities, with the team conceding in every match. The tactical clash will be a classic test of strength vs. strength: Australia‘s rigid, organized backline against Egypt‘s fluid and varied attacking movements.

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The motivations for both squads are incredibly high, as a first-ever knockout stage victory is on the line. For Australia, it’s about breaking a long-standing barrier and seeking a measure of revenge for a 2021 Olympics defeat to Egypt. For the Pharaohs, it’s about capitalizing on a historic achievement and proving their footballing pedigree extends beyond their continental dominance. Expect a cagey start, as neither side will want to commit an early, fatal error in such a high-stakes encounter.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Official competitive meetings between Australia and Egypt are non-existent, making this a fresh and unpredictable matchup. The only time these two nations have faced each other was in a 2010 international friendly, which Egypt comfortably won 3-0. This lack of a shared history adds another layer of intrigue to this knockout tie.

Looking at their records against teams from each other’s confederations provides some context. In their World Cup history, Australia has faced African opponents twice, recording a win against Tunisia in 2022 and a draw. Egypt has played against Asian teams twice in the tournament, securing a draw against Iran in the current competition’s group stage and suffering one loss previously.

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All signs point towards a tight, low-scoring affair. The match has been assigned one of the lowest goal lines of the entire Round of 32, suggesting that chances will be at a premium. While Egypt‘s last four games have seen both teams score, Australia’s defensive record is stellar, with two clean sheets in three group matches. However, Egypt‘s matches have consistently produced a high volume of shots, which could test the Socceroos‘ defensive resolve over 90 minutes or more.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers face key selection decisions, with Egypt sweating over fitness concerns while Australia contends with tournament-ending injuries to key personnel.

Australia‘s campaign has been hit by the loss of midfielders Jacob Italiano and Mathew Leckie, who are both out for the remainder of the tournament with groin and hamstring injuries, respectively. Their absence limits Tony Popovic‘s options in the middle of the park and on the wing, placing more pressure on the starting eleven to perform.

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Egypt‘s primary concern revolves around the hamstring injury to Mohamed Salah, although he has been spotted in training, raising hopes he will be fit to start. The Pharaohs are also expecting the return of Hamdy Fathy and Hossam Abdelmaguid, but Mohamed Abdelmonem and Ahmed El Fotouh remain significant doubts. To compound their issues, midfielder Mohanad Lasheen is unavailable due to suspension.

Australia Projected XI (3-4-3): Beach; Souttar, Circati, Herrington; Behich, Irvine, O’Neill, Bos; Volpato, Metcalfe, Irankunda.

This lineup emphasizes defensive stability with the towering presence of Harry Souttar and Alessandro Circati alongside breakout teenage star Lucas Herrington. The formation relies on wing-backs to provide width, while the attack will look to the pace of Nestory Irankunda and the creative spark of Cristian Volpato to unlock the Egyptian defense.

Egypt Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Shobeir; Hafez, Ibrahim, Rabia, Hany; Saber, Ateya; Ashour, Salah, Ziko; Marmoush.

This setup is contingent on the availability of Mohamed Salah, who would operate in a central creative role just behind the main striker, Omar Marmoush. The duo of Saber and Ateya will be tasked with protecting a backline that has shown some weaknesses, while the team’s attacking width will come from Emam Ashour and Mostafa Zizo.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Australia vs Egypt match on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and gaming consoles, as well as web browsers and mobile apps for iOS and Android.

In addition to the 2026 tournament, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top-tier soccer competitions. You can stream leagues such as Liga MX o LaLiga.

A subscription to Fubo costs just $14.99 per month. This plan gives you access to all live matches, on-demand content, and exclusive analysis, ensuring you don’t miss a moment of the action from North America and beyond.

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SEE MORE: Find the full TV schedule for the tournament with our 2026 World Cup TV schedule.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.