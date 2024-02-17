If you want to find out where the watch the USWNT in action, we have the SheBelieves Cup TV schedule so you don’t miss a single game of this annual women’s tournament.

The seventh annual SheBelieves Cup, hosted by U.S. Soccer, took place in February of 2023 as three of the top teams in the world – Brazil, Canada and Japan — joined the USA for the most elite four-team international tournament in women’s soccer. The SheBelieves Cup is part of U.S. Soccer’s SheBelieves initiative to inspire and empower women and girls to achieve their goals in sport and beyond.

Recommended viewing option:

She Believes Cup Includes: She Believes Cup, World Cup + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

She Believes Cup TV schedule

All times Eastern.

The SheBelieves Cup is an invitational women’s association football tournament held in different cities in the United States in late February or early March. In its first three years (2016, 2017 and 2018), it was contested by the same four teams: the United States, England, France, and Germany. In 2019 the tournament line up changed for the first time to Brazil, England, Japan and the United States. The 2020 tournament included England, Japan, Spain and the United States. For 2021, the tournament included Argentina, Brazil, Canada and the United States. 2022 saw Iceland, the Czech Republic and New Zealand join the US.

As of 2023, HBOMax is the new streaming home for the SheBelieves Cup as part of US Soccer’s new rights deal with Turner Sports, with select games airing on the TNT network. For Spanish coverage, Peacock and Universo will be showing games.

SEE MORE: Schedule of women’s soccer on US TV and streaming

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

Have any questions about the She Believes TV schedule? Let us know in the comments section below.